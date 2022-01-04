REVEALED: Super mum's simple trick for folding pyjamas into small perfect sets after washing

A mum-of-two and home hack queen has shared online how to fold pyjamas neatly and compactly into perfect sets.

Chantel Mila from Melbourne, known as Mama Mila online, uses a simple technique in her TikTok that will help viewers 'never wear mixed sets again'.

Mamma Mila starts the folding hack by laying a pyjama shirt flat and face down onto a hard surface area.

She then folds the matching pyjama bottoms neatly and places them directly onto the pyjama shirt.

Next she folds the sleeves and sides of the pyjama shirt inwards to cover the pyjama bottoms.

Chantel then folds the bottom area of the shirt upwards and over tucking the excess material into the front.

Finally to finish the neat fold she tucks the corners of the shirt into the front material to form an envelope effect.

The shorts will be folded neatly into the shirt and the pyjama top should look like a neat parcel.

Mama Mila's folding hack is perfect for those with little drawer, shelf or wardrobe space and keeps the bedroom looking tidy.

You could also use this folding technique on other sets to keep tops and bottoms together, just make sure it's a wrinkle-free fabric.

Her folding hack provides as a great way to wrap any clothing or material gifts to add a professional and technical touch.

'What a great idea! I'm definitely going to have to try this out for my PJ drawers,' a user commented online.