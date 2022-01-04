ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

NWA artist painting mural to celebrate Buffalo River’s 50th anniversary

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X86uF_0dcRifNw00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas artist Brandon Bullette is set to begin work on a new temporary mural, celebrating both the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River, and the man who saved it, Dr. Neil Compton, a press release announced.

Dr. Compton is one of the most important figures in saving the Buffalo River from being dammed and kept conservation at the forefront of the region by founding The Ozark Society, the release said.

The mural will be painted in segments on the greenway running through Compton Gardens & Arboretum in Bentonville, Ark. and is to be completed in time for the March celebration of the Buffalo National River’s 50 th anniversary.

Arkansas names next Director of State Parks

If visitors of the Buffalo want to learn more about Compton’s history, his legacy is currently on display through Compton Gardens & Arboretum, his former family home and property. The “Dr. Compton Exhibit Room” is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This artwork represents a beautiful combination of the natural elements found along the Buffalo National River and the native trees and plants found in our gardens, all in honor of Dr. Compton’s role in this historic event. We are excited for visitors to actively experience Compton Gardens & Arboretum in a new way,” says Debra Layton, Executive Director of Peel Compton Foundation says.

Kalene Griffith, President of Visit Bentonville, shares the importance of public art in Bentonville, saying, “Art and the outdoors continue to drive visitors to our city from around the world. The Buffalo River Float mural at Compton Gardens is an exciting addition to our growing public art scene as we celebrate Dr. Neil Compton and the Buffalo National River’s 50th anniversary this year.”

Watch the mural progress on social media by following Compton Gardens & Arboretum and Visit Bentonville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Entertainment
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Proposed expansion to Bella Vista Bypass put on hold after public reaction

HIWASSE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A proposed project to expand the Bella Vista Bypass from Gravette to Springdale has been put on hold by ArDOT. Residents of Gravette and Hiwasse say they’re glad that a new highway isn’t making its way to their doorstep. Local landowner Richard Carver says he doesn’t feel like the proposed expansion to […]
HIWASSE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Buffalo River#Mural#Painting#Kwna Kfta#The Ozark Society#State#Peel Compton Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

University of Arkansas to continue in-person classes amid COVID-19 Omicron surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas kicks off the spring semester in a couple weeks despite a climbing rate of COVID-19 cases in the area. In an email to students, faculty and staff, Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson laid out the plans for the new semester, expressing no intent to make any changes to […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

City of Fayetteville accepts grant to create trust fund for climate refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville plans to create a trust fund to help aid refugees displaced by climate disasters such as fires, droughts and floods. Dr. Dick Bennett, founder of the OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology, donated $100,00 to the city in order to establish the fund. Mayor Lioneld Jordan […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy