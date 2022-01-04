NWA artist painting mural to celebrate Buffalo River’s 50th anniversary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas artist Brandon Bullette is set to begin work on a new temporary mural, celebrating both the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River, and the man who saved it, Dr. Neil Compton, a press release announced.

Dr. Compton is one of the most important figures in saving the Buffalo River from being dammed and kept conservation at the forefront of the region by founding The Ozark Society, the release said.

The mural will be painted in segments on the greenway running through Compton Gardens & Arboretum in Bentonville, Ark. and is to be completed in time for the March celebration of the Buffalo National River’s 50 th anniversary.

If visitors of the Buffalo want to learn more about Compton’s history, his legacy is currently on display through Compton Gardens & Arboretum, his former family home and property. The “Dr. Compton Exhibit Room” is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This artwork represents a beautiful combination of the natural elements found along the Buffalo National River and the native trees and plants found in our gardens, all in honor of Dr. Compton’s role in this historic event. We are excited for visitors to actively experience Compton Gardens & Arboretum in a new way,” says Debra Layton, Executive Director of Peel Compton Foundation says.

Kalene Griffith, President of Visit Bentonville, shares the importance of public art in Bentonville, saying, “Art and the outdoors continue to drive visitors to our city from around the world. The Buffalo River Float mural at Compton Gardens is an exciting addition to our growing public art scene as we celebrate Dr. Neil Compton and the Buffalo National River’s 50th anniversary this year.”

Watch the mural progress on social media by following Compton Gardens & Arboretum and Visit Bentonville.

