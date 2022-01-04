Displaying items by tag: amendments

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

Supreme Court Dems ditch effort to disqualify GOP justices

RALEIGH — Democrats on the state Supreme Court will not use their narrow 4-3 majority to forcibly remove two GOP justices from a critical case dealing with state constitutional amendments.

Monday, 13 September 2021 13:44

OPINION: What’s more democratic than an election?

Do the ends justify the means? This familiar question produces strong feelings precisely because its answer is necessarily complicated. Just about all of us admit to a scenario, such as the proverbial ticking time-bomb, in which we would countenance unsavory means if required to save lives. In general, however, most religious and ethical traditions teach that we are not permitted to use injurious or unethical means to accomplish even noble ends.

Monday, 07 June 2021 14:38

The Convention of States Project seeks, as its name reflects, a convention of states as provided for in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Such a convention, CPS claims, would "only allow" discussion of amendments that "limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials."

Friday, 06 March 2020 20:11

With the Equal Rights Amendment making its way back into the news in the month of February, the legal community has been abuzz with the possibility of a 28th Amendment finally getting tacked on to the Constitution. Of course, much of this conversation has been dedicated to whether the Equal Rights Amendment would need to go back through the full ratification process, meaning that it is probably a non-issue at the moment.

Wednesday, 10 April 2019 23:08

Supporters lobby lawmakers for states’ convention

RALEIGH — Grassroots supporters pressed North Carolina legislators Wednesday to call for a states’ convention that could propose constitutional amendments to limit federal power and shrink Congress’ influence.

Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
chronicle99.com

How To Receive A $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022: Check All Details Here

2022 has begun. Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the American economy and taken millions of lives. Indeed, the United States of America has experienced, perhaps, the greatest economic retraction it has had in history. Inflation is soaring, the cost-of-living adjustment of around 5.9%.
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

