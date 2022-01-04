Displaying items by tag: amendments

Supreme Court Dems ditch effort to disqualify GOP justices

RALEIGH — Democrats on the state Supreme Court will not use their narrow 4-3 majority to forcibly remove two GOP justices from a critical case dealing with state constitutional amendments.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 13 September 2021 13:44

OPINION: What’s more democratic than an election?

Do the ends justify the means? This familiar question produces strong feelings precisely because its answer is necessarily complicated. Just about all of us admit to a scenario, such as the proverbial ticking time-bomb, in which we would countenance unsavory means if required to save lives. In general, however, most religious and ethical traditions teach that we are not permitted to use injurious or unethical means to accomplish even noble ends.

Published in Opinion

Tagged under

Monday, 07 June 2021 14:38

The Convention of States Project seeks, as its name reflects, a convention of states as provided for in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Such a convention, CPS claims, would "only allow" discussion of amendments that "limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials."

Published in Opinion

Tagged under

Friday, 06 March 2020 20:11

With the Equal Rights Amendment making its way back into the news in the month of February, the legal community has been abuzz with the possibility of a 28th Amendment finally getting tacked on to the Constitution. Of course, much of this conversation has been dedicated to whether the Equal Rights Amendment would need to go back through the full ratification process, meaning that it is probably a non-issue at the moment.

Published in Opinion

Tagged under

Wednesday, 10 April 2019 23:08

Supporters lobby lawmakers for states’ convention

RALEIGH — Grassroots supporters pressed North Carolina legislators Wednesday to call for a states’ convention that could propose constitutional amendments to limit federal power and shrink Congress’ influence.

Published in Local News

Tagged under