ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Trooper crashes responding to traffic stop, killing another officer – his brother: police

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at a traffic stop in...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Keeping criminal elements off our highways remains a priority for DPS Troopers. Troopers were able to stop a truck on south Highway 359 that ended with the arrest of 18-year-old Francis Rocha. DPS says Rocha was smuggling seven undocumented people to the Hebbronville area. She was...
LAREDO, TX
wdadradio.com

STATE POLICE SEEKING COUNTERFEITING SUSPECT

State police are asking the public’s help in finding someone who passed counterfeit money at a White Township business in December. Troopers say that at 6:56 PM on December 15th, an unknown man went into Sally Beauty Products in the Walmart Plaza on Oakland Avenue and bought $140.94 worth of merchandise and used two counterfeit $100 bills to pay for them, getting change in the process.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#State Trooper#State Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bay Net

Crash Investigation Continues After Trooper Struck At Traffic Stop In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – A crash investigation continues after a trooper was struck while leaving the scene of a traffic stop in Charles County last night. The driver involved in the crash is identified as Demetrius Jequayle Bradford, 29, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Bradford was driving a black Jeep Cherokee at the time of the incident. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

Off-Duty North Bergen Police Officer Julio Noriega Dies After Crash Involving Garbage Truck

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s North Bergen Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Julio Noriega died Saturday morning in a car crash. Police say the off-duty officer rear-ended a garbage truck on Tonnelle Avenue near 41st Street while he was on his way to work. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident.  Please pray for Julio’s family and his dear friends during this difficult pic.twitter.com/VBXT7SIKpC — North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) January 8, 2022 Strangers pulled the unconscious officer from his burning car. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died. The accident is now under investigation.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
130K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy