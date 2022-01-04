Trooper crashes responding to traffic stop, killing another officer – his brother: police

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s North Bergen Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Julio Noriega died Saturday morning in a car crash. Police say the off-duty officer rear-ended a garbage truck on Tonnelle Avenue near 41st Street while he was on his way to work. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident. Please pray for Julio’s family and his dear friends during this difficult pic.twitter.com/VBXT7SIKpC — North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) January 8, 2022 Strangers pulled the unconscious officer from his burning car. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died. The accident is now under investigation.

