Lake County experienced a minor earthquake for the second consecutive day Jan. 5. The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 1.9 magnitude earthquake near Timberlake. The quake occurred between 1.18 and 3.1 miles north off the coast of the village. The quake occurred around 5:25 a.m., according to the USGS. It had a depth of about 2.92 miles.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO