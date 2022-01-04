Displaying items by tag: helmet

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

Applications open for NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people across the state to receive free bicycle helmets as part of its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative.

Monday, 14 December 2020 11:12

Applications open for NCDOT bicycle helmet initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people to apply to receive free bicycle helmets as part of an annual initiative the agency conducts.

Monday, 02 December 2019 15:55

Applications open for NCDOT bicycle helmet Initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people to apply to receive free bicycle helmets as part of an annual initiative the agency conducts.

Tuesday, 09 April 2019 14:55

NC giving record number of bike helmets to children in need

RALEIGH — A record number of children, 3,320 total, across the state will be receiving lifesaving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.

caldwelljournal.com

Applications Open for NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative

RALEIGH, NC (January 4, 2022) — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people across the state to receive free bicycle helmets as part of its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative. The program, founded in 2007 and overseen by the Integrated Mobility Division, has...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth: Know where to go for COVID-19 testing

PINEHURST — With the increase in COVID-19 cases and the rapid emergence of the Omicron variant, the demand for testing is on the rise. FirstHealth emergency departments are seeing an increase in patients coming to the emergency department for COVID-19 testing. “We encourage people to contact their primary care...
PINEHURST, NC
State
North Carolina State
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission Impose Speed And Vehicle Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With some more precipitation and cold temperatures on the way, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is imposing speed and vehicle restrictions. Beginning at 10:00 p.m., Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place on Interstate 70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the West Virginia Border as well as the entire length of Interstate 79. At 11:00 p.m., Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the PA Turnpike I-76 in both directions from Cranberry to Breezewood. They are asking people to avoid all unnecessary travel, but if you must, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. For a full explanation of what restrictions mean, head to the PennDOT website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennDOT restricts travel on some roadways ahead of wintry mix predicted on Sunday

Saturday - 10 p.m. Tier 1 — no tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and, motorcycles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Future RCC truck driver training program in Scotland County result of joint effort

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be bringing new career training opportunities to Scotland County this spring with its own truck driver training program. The College, Scotland County Commissioners and the Southeast Regional Airport Authority have been working closely together for over a year to identify a place to house the program. This month, the three parties agreed upon a land transfer that would give RichmondCC property near the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport to house the truck driver program.
HAMLET, NC
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Richmond Observer

DERBY — A Richmond County fire department was one of six in the region to get a visit — and a check — from Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Tuesday. After dinner on the grounds, my family would wander on down the hill to the cemetery. There we would hear stories about my ancestors.
The Richmond Observer

RALEIGH — The $846 million subsidy deal that North Carolina struck with Apple just topped the “year’s worst” list of a nonpartisan economic think tank. The Center for Economic Accountability selected the 39-year agreement to put Apple’s campus in Research Triangle Park as the “Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year,” saying that its annual $21 million cost to the state led the list of reasons.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

DERBY — A Richmond County fire department was one of six in the region to get a visit — and a check — from Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Tuesday. ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave approval for the renaming of four roads along the U.S. 220-Interstate 73/74 corridor.
