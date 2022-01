The entries in the 2021 Breckenridge Christmas Parade on Wednesday, Dec. 8, reflected the ideas of “What Christmas Means to Me” for those who built and rode on the floats. The event was sponsored by the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and featured more than 20 entries, ranging from traditional flat-bed style floats to Jeeps festooned with Christmas lights. The parade wrapped up with the annual appearance of Santa Claus riding on a Breckenridge fire truck.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO