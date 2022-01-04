ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCDHHS expands program helping families pay water bills

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
RO file photo

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today (Monday) announced the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will expand to include all low-income households needing assistance in paying their water bill.

LIHWAP was created in December 2021 after the State of North Carolina was awarded more than $38 million in federal funds to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, households with a current water/wastewater bill can begin applying for LIHWAP assistance if they meet the eligibility requirements, whether or not their water service has been disconnected. Households that have had their services disconnected or are in jeopardy of having their services disconnected can continue to apply.

"Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service," said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Employment, Inclusion and Economic Stability. "LIHWAP will continue to help families in North Carolina keep their water running, a basic human need that’s critical for good sanitation and better health."

LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that helps eligible households and families afford water and wastewater services. The program provides a one-time payment for eligible low-income households directly to the utility company. LIHWAP runs through September 2023 or until the funds run out.

Individuals can apply online at epass.nc.gov. Individuals can also apply by printing a paper application from epass.nc.gov and dropping it off at or faxing it to their local county Department of Social Services or by calling their local county Department of Social Services to apply by phone.

To be eligible for LIHWAP, a household must have at least one U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen and:

  • Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level
  • Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have a current outstanding bill
  • Be responsible for the water bill

Households can apply through Sept. 30, 2023, or until funds are exhausted.

For more information on this program and eligibility, visit the LIHWAP website at www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/energy-assistance/low-income-household-water-assistance-program-lihwap.

The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Pharmacy Benefit Management

RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, and the State Health Plan announced today that the State Health Plan Board of Trustees approved the contract award for Pharmacy Benefit Management services. The estimated savings for the Plan under this new contract, as compared to the projected current contract, are $701.1 million.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS school guidance encourages vaccines and masking to keep students in the classroom; provides new test-to-stay option

RALEIGH — With COVID-19 cases reaching pandemic highs, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urges K-12 schools to promote vaccination and boosters for students and staff and require students and staff wear masks indoors to keep students in the classroom and limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The Richmond Observer

Samaritan Colony to break ground on women's center Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — Samaritan Colony will take the first action towards construction on its new women’s facility with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. The SECU Women’s Recovery Center will be a 13,000-square-foot, 14-bed facility on Samartin Colony’s 25-acre campus to help women struggling with substance use disorders and histories of trauma, according to a fact sheet.
The Richmond Observer

New laws for a new year

RALEIGH — A new year ushers in new laws in North Carolina. Here are the laws that took effect on Jan. 1. Senate Bill 473, Enhance Local Government Transparency, bans public officials from gaining financially from their position. They can be charged with a felony if they do so. The law also prohibits public officials who serve on nonprofit boards from voting to award contracts to those organizations.
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Universal Basic Income

DURHAM — The city of Durham is set to give monthly checks worth $500 to 115 formerly incarcerated people. The move is part of a nationwide basic income experiment, primarily bankrolled by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Wednesday, 11 September 2019...
The Richmond Observer

McInnis appointed to joint legislative committees

RALEIGH — Sen. Tom McInnis has been appointed co-chair of one committee and named to several others in the General Assembly. President Pro Tem Sen. Phil Berger, R-Rockingham announced the interim appointments for the 2021-22 session in a press release Wednesday afternoon. "As we prepare for the short session,...
The Richmond Observer

Applications open for NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people across the state to receive free bicycle helmets as part of its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative. The program, founded in 2007 and overseen by the Integrated Mobility Division, has provided thousands of helmets...
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Center for Economic Accountability

RALEIGH — The $846 million subsidy deal that North Carolina struck with Apple just topped the “year’s worst” list of a nonpartisan economic think tank. The Center for Economic Accountability selected the 39-year agreement to put Apple’s campus in Research Triangle Park as the “Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year,” saying that its annual $21 million cost to the state led the list of reasons.
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

