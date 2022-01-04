ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Displaying items by tag: bicycle

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

Applications open for NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people across the state to receive free bicycle helmets as part of its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 14 December 2020 11:12

Applications open for NCDOT bicycle helmet initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people to apply to receive free bicycle helmets as part of an annual initiative the agency conducts.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Monday, 17 February 2020 13:37

Applications open for state bicycle and pedestrian planning grants

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is accepting applications from communities for the 2020 Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant Initiative. The program provides funding for municipalities across the state to develop comprehensive bicycle or pedestrian plans.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 02 December 2019 15:55

Applications open for NCDOT bicycle helmet Initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people to apply to receive free bicycle helmets as part of an annual initiative the agency conducts.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Tuesday, 09 April 2019 14:55

NC giving record number of bike helmets to children in need

RALEIGH — A record number of children, 3,320 total, across the state will be receiving lifesaving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Applications open for NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people across the state to receive free bicycle helmets as part of its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative. The program, founded in 2007 and overseen by the Integrated Mobility Division, has provided thousands of helmets...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

N.C.’s Apple deal named worst of 2021

RALEIGH — The $846 million subsidy deal that North Carolina struck with Apple just topped the “year’s worst” list of a nonpartisan economic think tank. The Center for Economic Accountability selected the 39-year agreement to put Apple’s campus in Research Triangle Park as the “Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year,” saying that its annual $21 million cost to the state led the list of reasons.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
PennLive.com

PennDOT restricts travel on some roadways ahead of wintry mix predicted on Sunday

Saturday - 10 p.m. Tier 1 — no tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and, motorcycles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Helmet#Bike#Vehicles#Lifestyle Tagged#Local News Tagged
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: helmet

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people across the state to receive free bicycle helmets as part of its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Monday, 14 December 2020 11:12. Applications open for NCDOT bicycle helmet...
CARS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy