Family Relationships

DNR, Jan. 5 Dear Annie

Daily News-Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Annie: I cried when I was reading the letters from parents about not letting go of their children in college. My mother was so strict with me that I was not even allowed to go to college. A new local college was opened the year I graduated from...

Daily News-Record

DNR. Heloise Dec. 31

Dear Heloise: I must be on someone's list, because I get address labels, notepads and other things from various charities that I've never heard of before. I give to a few charities that have special meaning to me and ones that work to help both people and animals. How do I stop these people from bombarding me with all the junk they send me and have them stop asking for donations? -- Elizabeth F., St. Albans, Vermont.
Dear January…

Happy New Year everyone. I’ve decided to use this space to honor one of my favorite months of the year, January. For years, I have loved the peace and calm of this month along with its soup, its fire place and its rest that it brings into our home. If your January feels blue, I hope I can turn your perspective into something new.
Daily News-Record

Rosemond Column, DNR, Jan. 8

Q: I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?. A: What...
Dear Frankie

My family loves the Christmas holidays. The day after Thanksgiving, they turn on the Christmas carols, get out the ornaments and decorate the tree. Every year they put the tree next to the big glass door that faces the patio. This is the best and sunniest place in the house. I know because that’s where my bed is for the rest of the year.
Dear Teachers Q & A

Parents: For years, getting report cards throughout the year was the main way parents learned exactly what progress their children were making in their classes. Now, many schools go beyond report cards to sending home midyear or mid-report card period progress reports for students in grades 1-8. Not only do they give a picture of the progress children are making in achieving the appropriate growth in meeting state standards in academic subjects, these reports also review social/emotional development, behavior and work habits. And some progress reports are sent out when students are having academic, social or behavioral problems.
Holly Christensen: Parent-child relationships are often complex

Hard though it may be, most parents should resist taking too much credit or blame for how their children turn out. One of my grad school professors shared the story of his two adult sons attending Landmark Forum’s introductory three-day program. Participants are forced to take a hard look at the personal narratives they create and sustain in order to gloss over unsavory behaviors. After a reckoning of sorts, they are then encouraged to call family and friends to set the record straight.
Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
10 Ways You’re Annoying Your Dog

Your dog loves you unconditionally. It’s one of the best parts of their companionship. But that doesn’t mean your dog loves everything you do. In fact, a lot of dog owners irritate their pet every day without even realizing it. Do you think you might be guilty? Here are ten ways you might be annoying your dog.
30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
