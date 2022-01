I am a big fan of creating your own authentic style. Rather than just going with what is trendy or popular or what someone else says is in style, I have always stayed true to what I love. While I no longer do personal design consultations like I did before I started blogging, I have spent the past fourteen and a half years teaching others how to use what you have, to collect things you love over time, and to surround yourself with pieces that tell your stories in order to create a truly meaningful home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO