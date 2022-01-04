ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea

CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, Tencent is selling at a price range of $208.00-$212.00 per share, bringing the total divestment to up to $3.1 billion. Sea's last close price was $223.31 per share. The trade has not been priced, according to a person with direct knowledge....

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

China's real estate problems are spreading even to once-healthy developers

Shimao, one of China's healthiest real estate developers, has reportedly defaulted — a sign of how more pain is ahead for the heavily indebted industry. "The reason that the market is a bit more worried about this case compared to the other developers that [fell] into trouble [is] because Shimao is considered ... a relatively healthy name," Gary Ng, Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, said in a phone interview Friday.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has raised $3 billion by selling 14.5 million shares at $208 each in Sea, which owns e-commerce firm Shopee, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Tencent said late on Tuesday it had entered into...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Sea Limited stock slip today? Tencent sells $3 billion worth

Online entertainment company Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was among top losers in a broadly lower tech market today, falling 11.4% after Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) moved to sell $3 billion worth of the stock. Reports dropped before the opening bell saying Tencent was looking to unload a block trade of 14.5 million...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sea Limited tumbles 10% as Tencent reportedly unloads at low end of range

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is sinking 9.7% to its session lows as a share sale from Tencent Holdings (TCEHY -1.2%) has reportedly come in at the bottom end of its range. After Sea publicized a plan to boost voting power of its B shares, Tencent looked to convert those B shares to A shares and end the proxy by which it gave its Class B voting power to Sea founder Forrest Li.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Pinduoduo drops as Tencent sells Sea Ltd shares, Ark Fund sells

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) declined 11% as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reportedly sold Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) shares at the bottom end of a range and one of Cathie Wood's Ark funds sold shares of the Chinese ecommerce company. Tencent aimed to unload stock in a block trade of 14.5M Sea shares, offered at $208-$212...
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Tencent Sells Off $3B Stake in Gaming Company

Tencent is continuing a multi-billion dollar reallocation of funds, selling around $3 billion in Sea. The Chinese video game and internet giant said it was unloading about 14.5 million shares for $208 apiece, reducing its stake to 18.7% from 21.3%. The price represents a 6.9% discount on Monday’s closing price.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Tencent offloads stakes in allies as it continues investment spree

The move came less than a month after Tencent decided to hand $16 million of its stock in JD.com to its shareholders. The transition would lower Tencent’s position in JD.com to around 2.3%. As part of the deal, Martin Lau, Tencent president and CEO Pony Ma’s top lieutenant, would retire from JD.com’s board.
BUSINESS
Tencent Taking Minority Stake in U.K. Digital Bank Monzo – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) is in the process of acquiring a minority stake in U.K.-based lender Monzo. Sky News reports that the Chinese technology behemoth is investing in a minority stake as part of a $100 million capital injection. TCEHY’s share price fell 1.52% to close at $58.30 on December 31.
BUSINESS
Net Savings Link to buy 5% stake in Singapore-based Technicorum

Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) agrees to acquire a 5% minority stake in Singapore-based Technicorum Holdings, a global investment and compliance business that specializes in digital assets. Under the terms of the deal, NSAV will acquire a 5% stake in Technicorum, with an option for an additional stake, putting Technicorum at...
BUSINESS
Tencent takes stake in Monzo as part of $100 million capital injection

Chinese technology behemoth Tencent has taken a small stake in Monzo as part of a $100 million top-up to the UK challenger's recently announced $500 million funding round. Monzo confounded markewatchers in December by raising more than $500 million at a $4.5 billion valuation - three times the £1.1 billion price tag it attracted in its last discounted capital-raise earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
Tencent Gets Monzo Stake, Highlighting Online Bank’s Recovery

Tencent, the Chinese-based tech group, has a new stake in Monzo, which shows a big recovery in Monzo’s fortunes as it’s now valued at $4.5 billion, Financial Times writes. Monzo saw trouble earlier in the pandemic, when valuations plummeted and some speculated that the digital-first bank might not be able to survive.
MARKETS
Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD

Recently JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) declared the exit of Martin Lau from the board and Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC:TCEHY) plan of distributing 457.3 million JD shares to Tencent shareholders to reduce its stake in JD from 17% to 2.3%. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt said he believes no fundamental business impact on...
BUSINESS
FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music" or "the Company") (NYSE: TME) for violations of the securities laws.
BUSINESS
Tech Founder Who Went on Antisemitic Rant Will Sell His Stake in the Company

Dave Bateman, the software tycoon whose career nosedived this week after he sent out an antisemitic email, has agreed to divest his stake in the business. According to a tweet posted by Entrata’s current CEO, Adam Edmunds, the board of directors and executive team informed Bateman that he must sell his holdings promptly. The disgraced founder agreed to cooperate, the tweet said; as of last spring Bateman held a majority interest in the company, which was worth at least $1 billion as of its last valuation. Bateman’s unhinged email claimed that “the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule” and that Jewish people were behind the plot. His Facebook account was also riddled with similarly weird content, though it has since been taken offline.
BUSINESS
Discovery Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America on WarnerMedia Deal

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report on Friday was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America, based on optimism about the TV titan’s merger plan with WarnerMedia, now owned by AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report. With the combination of highly complementary assets,...
BUSINESS
CinCor Pharma raised $194 million as upsized IPO prices in middle of expected range

CinCor Pharma Inc. is set to go public on the Nasdaq Friday, after the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $193.6 million as it sold 12.1 million shares in the IPO, up from previous expectations of an 11.0 million share offering. The IPO pricing values the company at about $566.7 million. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are the joint book-running managers of the IPO, and Oppenheimer is the lead manager. The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 19.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
STOCKS

