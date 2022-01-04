Owner of Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, John DeSantis, dies

WPXI David L. Lawrence Convention Center David L. Lawrence Convention Center, home of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden show.

PITTSBURGH — John DeSantis, the owner of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, has died.

DeSantis died peacefully in his home on Jan. 1. He was 69 years old.

DeSantis served as the executive director of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, the annual convention and marketplace for home-related products and services. The 40th annual Home and Garden Show is scheduled for March 2022. In 2021, a fall version of the show took place in October.

Read more about DeSantis from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2022 Cox Media Group