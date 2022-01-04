2022 Begins With 3 Shootings In 3 Days

New Haven police responded to three shootings in town over the past three days.

None were fatal.

Late Monday afternoon, they found a 21-year-old Hamden man shot on Blake Street, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway.

Two shooting victims from New Haven, one 19 years old, the other 20, walked into the Yale New Haven Hospital’s St. Raphael campus Sunday around 1 a.m. with injuries from a shooting that had occurred on Edgewood Avenue between Howe and Dwight streets.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old West Haven girl walked into the St. Raphael campus after being shot on Chapel Street between Temple and College.

All victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shumway.

Mayor Justin Elicker declared last week that the NHPD made progress on gun violence and was ​“able to bend the curve downwards and save lives” in 2021 because the number of reported shootings dropped from 121 to 110 from the year before (compared to 78 in 2019 and 50 in 2018). The number of homicides rose from 20 to 25 in 2021; police made arrests in three of the 25 homicides. (Click here for a story comparing that solve rate to that of peer Connecticut departments.)