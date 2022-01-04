ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

2022 Begins With 3 Shootings In 3 Days

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago

New Haven police responded to three shootings in town over the past three days.

None were fatal.

Late Monday afternoon, they found a 21-year-old Hamden man shot on Blake Street, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway.

Two shooting victims from New Haven, one 19 years old, the other 20, walked into the Yale New Haven Hospital’s St. Raphael campus Sunday around 1 a.m. with injuries from a shooting that had occurred on Edgewood Avenue between Howe and Dwight streets.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old West Haven girl walked into the St. Raphael campus after being shot on Chapel Street between Temple and College.

All victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shumway.

Mayor Justin Elicker declared last week that the NHPD made progress on gun violence and was ​“able to bend the curve downwards and save lives” in 2021 because the number of reported shootings dropped from 121 to 110 from the year before (compared to 78 in 2019 and 50 in 2018). The number of homicides rose from 20 to 25 in 2021; police made arrests in three of the 25 homicides. (Click here for a story comparing that solve rate to that of peer Connecticut departments.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxl7P_0dcRg3lb00
Ted Littleford

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Methadone Clinic Moving To Newhallville

A methadone clinic and healthcare nonprofit plans to relocate from Long Wharf to Newhallville, after purchasing a Dixwell Avenue former middle school building for $2.45 million. That’s one of the city’s latest local property transactions, as recorded on New Haven’s land records database. (The full list of transactions appears lower...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

$4.1M Sale Turns Q Club Into Biohaven

In a reflection of the changing makeup of New Haven’s business sector, a locally based, publicly traded biopharmaceutical company has purchased the historic Quinnipiack Club building on Church Street for $4.1 million. According to New Haven’s land records database, on Dec. 10, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought the five-story, Colonial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

In Person, Classes Are Hit-Or-Miss

Despite bus driver shortages and dozens of absent teachers, New Haven students like Amil Soweol and Tylanna McCrea managed to get class time on Wednesday — at least part of the day. Hillhouse High School Seniors Amil, Tylanna, and Jamiaya said several of their teachers were absent Wednesday. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Haven Independent

Schools Hustle, Improvise To Stay Open

Administrators filled in to keep classrooms running and lunches served Monday, bus routes were combined, and teachers all received masks, as the New Haven and Hamden school districts resolved to remain open even as some suburban districts temporarily pulled the plug. The hope remained by day’s end that kids can...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Why They Ride

It starts softly. A faraway hum, a whisper in the night. As it approaches, you can feel it in your bones. Conversations stop. Drivers hold their steering wheels tighter. Pedestrians crossing the street hurry back to the sidewalk. The motorcycles are coming. The High Street stoplight turns red and the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Schools Suggest Parents Drive Kids, If Possible

New Haven’s public schools reopened from winter break Monday morning with 18 percent of bus drivers calling out sick as the Omicron variant swept through the state. That led to a suggestion from Superintendent Iline Tracey that parents ferry their kids to school this week, if possible. “Due to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Jay’Lon Osiris Smart Rings In 2022

The newest New Havener arrived Saturday at 12:47 a.m. His name is Jay’Lon Osiris Smart. He was the first baby born at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2022, the first child of Deshawnnae Mims and Jeremiah Smart. Jay’Lon came into the world weighing six pounds and 11 ounces. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Nhpd
New Haven Independent

New Havener Of The Year

Giovanni Zinn is ending a busy 2021 with a new bridge to show off, not to mention speed humps and cycletracks and raised intersections all over town. The span in question is the Grand Avenue Bridge over the Quinnipiac River connecting Fair Haven and Fair Haven Heights. Zinn, the city engineer, oversaw a $28 million rehabilitation of the 19th century bridge. He promised it would be done by early 2022.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

500-Camera Police Plan Passes

The Board of Alders granted final approval to the Elicker Administration’s plan to purchase 500 surveillance cameras to help solve the city’s largely unsolved shootings and homicides — a move some defended as necessary to fight crime, and others criticized as a short-sighted and unproven way to spend millions in ​“once-in-a-generation” federal aid.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Schools Wrestle With Covid-Fueled Fighting

As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, more fights are breaking out in halls and more students have been acting out in class, adding to stress in public schools and prompting a search for solutions. In interviews with the Independent, teachers, students and administrators described a new normal of almost daily...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Haven Independent

Hundreds Wait In Covid-Test Lines

James Mase waited for 45 minutes in a line of cars on Long Wharf Wednesday for the chance to spit in a tube — and then find out if the Omicron variant got him. Mase was among hundreds of drivers who waited in a never-ending line Wednesday morning at 60 Sargent Dr., one of two new Covid 19 saliva-testing sites the city has set up in conjunction with the WREN testing lab.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Zoning ​“Gobbledygook” Zapped

Starting an automotive repair shop in Hamden just got a lot easier. So did developing any industrial or commercial use enterprise in town, thanks to a series of new zoning regulation amendments aimed at reducing red tape faced by current and potential property owners and renters. The change occurred last...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Champion Typo-Catchers Tell All

When Barb Levine-Ritterman sees a stray comma or misspelled word in the New Haven Independent, it feels like a sliver of wood has slipped under the skin of a finger. That makes us, and our readers, lucky. “It’s like a splinter,” she said. ​“If you run across a splinter, you’ve...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

All Aboard The Bus To Tweed

Here’s the secret code to getting to the airport: As you board the 206, tell the bus driver you’re heading to Tweed, so he’ll know to make an extra stop. That secret was revealed on Wednesday at the end of a press conference-bus ride from Chapel Street and Orange Street downtown to the Morris Cove regional airport off Burr Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy