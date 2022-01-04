ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peter King predicted which team he thinks the Patriots will face in the playoffs

By Hayden Bird
 4 days ago

Also, a look at the Patriots' most statistically likely wild card opponent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNuh4_0dcRfn3R00
Mac Jones, Damien Harris, and the Patriots celebrate a touchdown against the Jaguars. AP Photo/Stew Milne

Tonight, the Bruins host the Devils at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. Boston is trying to make it three wins in a row in 2022.

And tomorrow, the Celtics will be back in action at home against the Spurs at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Patriots will be in Miami to play the Dolphins in the regular season finale at 4:25 p.m.

Peter King’s prediction for the Patriots’ playoff opponent: With the NFL heading towards its first ever Week 18 of the regular season, many fans will have an eye on what the results mean for playoff match-ups.

The Patriots clinched a playoff spot in Week 17, but won’t know who the team’s postseason opponent will be until the end of the weekend.

One NFL writer, NBC Sports’ Peter King, has already made his prediction in his most recent “Football Morning in American” column. It’s an intriguing one for the Patriots.

“As of this moment, my money would be on a New England-Buffalo show for the first-ever Monday night wild-card game,” wrote King. “The AFC, in fact, is gold for first-round matchups, if form holds. Imagine Raiders or Chargers at Kansas City in the 7-2 game, Colts-(Joe) Burrow in the 6-3 game (Burrow’s going to be must-see as long as the Bengals are in it), and Patriots-Bills in the other one. Imagine three Buffalo-New England games in a 43-day span, with the rubber match on a frigid Jan. 17 night in the northeast.”

As King noted, the possibility of a Bills-Patriots matchup relies on each of the favorites winning in the final regular season slate of games.

Interestingly, the most likely Patriots opponent will be the Bengals, not the Bills, according to ESPN’s FPI:

Trivia: Earlier this season, Josh Allen became fourth all-time in Bills history for passing yards. Which quarterback did he pass?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He has played for nine teams (and counting) in his NFL career.

More from Boston.com:

Anfernee Simons dedicated his career-best 43-point performance in a Trail Blazers win on Monday night to his late grandfather:

The Patriots’ postgame locker room scene:

On this day: In 2000, Bill Belichick resigned as head coach of the Jets one day after being named as Bill Parcells’ successor in New York. Belichick cited the uncertainty of the Jets’ ownership situation (with an ongoing bidding war) as his reason for quickly stepping aside.

Eventually—and after a protracted round of the Patriots-Jets “border war”—Belichick would end up in New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEJ1a_0dcRfn3R00
– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Entering the final play of the game, Florida A&M basketball was tied with Bethune-Cookman, 68-68 with 0.7 seconds remaining. Maleaha Bell banked in the buzzer-beater to give the Rattlers the win.

Trivia answer: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Comments / 0

