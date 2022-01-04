Cantor Fitzgerald Sees Sharp Upside In Riot Blockchain

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) opened the 2021 trading year at $0.0047 and closed the year at $0.1703, for a 3,601% return. The crypto was one of the hottest storylines in 2021, driven not only by of the crypto’s soaring price, increased utility and software update that decreased its fees, but also because of the massive amount of retail traders who have become captivated with the coin.

