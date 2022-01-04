ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive Wrestling Podcast: Previewing CV-West Perry, Mifflin County-Central Dauphin, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
 2 days ago
As the calendar flips to 2022, the high school wrestling season also pivots to more team wrestling with divisional duals and tournaments in the weeks ahead....

Caroline Shiery, Marlie Dickerson lead Central Dauphin to 54-29 win against Cedar Crest

HARRISBURG - It never hurts to have a pair of college-bound seniors leading the way on the basketball court. Just ask Central Dauphin. The Rams have been on a roll to start the season, and with Caroline Shiery, who has signed with Liberty, and Marlie Dickerson, who has signed with Niagara, leading the way Monday they improved to 6-1 with an easy, 54-29, win over a short-handed Cedar Crest team.
DAUPHIN, PA
Raiders-Chargers Showdown: Podcast preview

It’s the most important week of the season (so far). We dropped our weekly Las Vegas Raiders’ podcast. Among the topics we discussed:. This is a dream scenario for the Raiders. Why the Chargers will gamble in this game. A tribute to John Madden. My game prediction.
NFL
Horseheads wrestling pins Corning in STAC West showdown

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling surged past Corning Tuesday night. In a battle of two of the top teams in the region, STAC West rivals Horseheads and Corning left it all on the mat. Trailing early in the dual meet, Horseheads racked up a big comeback win besting the visiting Hawks, 44-25. Horseheads (8-2, […]
WWE
Perry Central falls to Johnson Central

Perry Central went on the road Tuesday night and fell to Johnson Central 67-50. Emmalee Neace led the way for the Lady Commodores with a team-high 17 points. Kyra McAlarnis followed with 14 and Lexi Mullins also reached double digit scoring with 10. Shyan Couch added four points and Kendra...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Game Recap: Big Revelations — Plus, Grade the Finale

The Game is changing for several of the Paramount+ series’ main players. Thursday’s high-stakes finale saw Malik confront his mental health issue head-on, Brittany look inward and Tasha Mack face an enemy she might not be able to beat. BRITTANY’S DILEMMA | Brittany was well on her way to making Club End Zone a reality, even securing support from the Colonel. But using Tasha Mack’s name without her permission was not the best way to do it, and Tasha fired her for the betrayal. With her dreams shattered, Brittany began packing up her belongings with the intent of leaving Las Vegas, just...
TV SERIES
Wrestling Preview: NW Kansas Tech

—— For the 52nd consecutive year Kansas and K-State have cowardly refused to wrestle Iowa State. Texas Tech has tragically never had wrestling. The Mavericks of Northwest Kansas Technical College will be their proxy on Thursday. That’s right folks this meet is high stakes. Three unofficial Big 12 wins are on the line. This will be the second time in program history Iowa State duals an NJCAA school. Last January they shut out Iowa Central. Iowa State is ranked #13 in the NWCA Coaches Poll and #14 in InterMat’s dual rankings. The Mavericks are ranked #19 in NJCAA.
EDUCATION
Jackson wins 100th as West Perry tops Cumberland Valley for first time ever.

Deven Jackson has always had his eyes on that triple-digit number. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On Wednesday night, the West Perry senior did it. With a 13-4 major decision victory over Cumberland Valley’s Alexander Tennis at 113 pounds, the Mustang star who took third in Districts a season ago took home his 100th career victory, becoming just the fifth in school history to reach that mark.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
