Economy

Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Southampton have confirmed the club’s takeover by Dragan Solak-backed investment firm Sport Republic.

Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao has been looking to sell the 80 per cent stake he purchased in Saints in 2017 for several years.

Gao has now sold his shareholding in Southampton to sport and entertainment investment firm Sport Republic, with Katharina Liebherr retaining her 20 per cent stake.

Serbian businessman Solak is the lead investor in the London-based firm, which was founded by Rasmus Ankersen – who recently stepped down as Brentford co-director of football – and Henrik Kraft.

