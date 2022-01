While I am not a career criminal it seems like common sense should tell us that being in a church parking lot at 2:00 am for no reason isn't exactly a great idea. Unfortunately, Ryan David Woods a 32-year-old from Athens, TX never got that information because he was arrested early Tuesday morning. He wasn't arrested for being in the church parking lot it was the safes that the suspect had in the back seat that had drugs in them that got him in trouble.

ATHENS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO