TOMBALL, Texas — A man and woman were found dead Friday in their Tomball home in what investigators believe is a murder-suicide. Preliminary information is that family members were trying to reach the man and woman, who investigators say are married. When they couldn't get an answer, the couple's adult son went to the home in the 12500 block of Pavilion Court and found the couple dead.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO