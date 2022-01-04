ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surna Cultivation Technologies Signs $3.4 Million Contract With Aeriz Holdings Corporation

Signed Contract is one of the Largest in Surna's History

Louisville, Colorado, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies, today announced it has signed one of the largest contracts in its history.

"After working with Aeriz Holdings Corporation, a large, multi-state operator, on projects in Arizona and Illinois, Surna is delighted to be a part of their most recent facility in California. Today we are happy to announce a signed contract for $3.4 million with them for their 96,000 square feet cultivation facility in Riverbank," said Jon Kozlowski, Surna's Vice President of Sales. "The project includes Surna's mechanical engineering services, controls design services and HVACD equipment for the veg, flower, and wet and dry cure rooms. We are excited to work with a client for whom operating costs and efficiency gains are a priority and to have an engineering team that understands and can manage the complex engineering associated with this design."

This project utilizes combined heat and power (CHP) for onsite power generation. CHP (also known as cogeneration) produces both electricity and thermal energy on-site, replacing or supplementing electricity provided from the local utility and fuel that would be required from a boiler, significantly improving energy efficiency. Surna is incorporating the waste heat produced by the CHP plant into its mechanical design, resulting in substantial waste reduction in parallel with energy efficiency gains. As part of the HVACD equipment order, Surna is providing fan coils, boilers, air handling units and chillers. Surna's controls design will include the controls of the mechanical system, lighting, CO 2, and irrigation.

"At Aeriz, it's important to us to cultivate top of the line products, while managing operating costs and continuously improving. Working with Surna ensures that our cultivation climate is well-controlled, which helps us to guarantee the high quality we are known for," said David Thomas, CEO at Aeriz. "We are also confident that Surna's engineering expertise has improved our opportunities to continue to drive down operating costs with the incorporation of CHP into the mechanical design. Aeriz is committed to sustainability and energy efficiency, and we are thrilled that CHP will help reduce our footprint. We're very excited about our new facility in Riverbank."

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies ( www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

About Aeriz

Aeriz is the largest multistate aeroponic cannabis operator in the United States, with a mission to grow and produce the cleanest cannabis products available.

With operations in Arizona, Illinois, and California, Aeriz is thrilled to serve both medical and recreational consumers nationwide. Learn more about Aeriz at aeriz.com.

Contact: Jamie EnglishVice President, Marketing Communications jamie.english@surna.com303.993.5271

