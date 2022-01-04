Take closeby wine trail to warm up January with comfort foods and spirits | Janet Podolak

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits added new expressions from Penelope Bourbon based on its signature four grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey: the Penelope Bourbon Toasted Series. Toasted Series is bottled at barrel strength, entirely uncut and unfiltered. After full maturation in charred new American oak barrels, Penelope Bourbon is transferred into a new, freshly toasted barrel. Each batch is a unique blend of their signature three bourbon mash bills and all have different custom chars and toasts, making each bottle unique and different. Penelope Bourbon was crafted and created to celebrate the impending birth of Mike and Kerry Paladini’s daughter, Penelope. The duo teamed up with close childhood friend and neighbor, Danny Polise, “to discover and produce” a Straight Bourbon Whiskey everyone could appreciate and enjoy, naming the company after Penelope. The new expression joins the namesake Bourbon Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey and the limited release Rosé Cask Finish. Penelope Bourbon is distilled at MGP’s historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery, founded in 1847.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO