Sparrow report shows decrease in drug deaths in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report shows that drug deaths are dropping in mid-Michigan.

Sparrow has released its Q3 report which shows a decrease in drug-related deaths from July 1-Sept. 30, 2021.

The report takes a look at drug-related deaths in the five counties in which Sparrow serves as Medical Examiner.

The report also shows a decline in opioid-related deaths. Sparrow’s report gives a more in depth look at each drug death and the type of drug involved.

Here are a few highlights:

➢Total drug-related deaths decreased by 17.6% (9 less)

➢ Opioid-related deaths decreased by 17.8% (8 less)

➢ Fentanyl and/or fentanyl analogue-related deaths decreased by 26.2% (11 less)

The full report and other Forensic Pathology findings, can be found at Sparrow.org/OMEReports .

In total, there were 29 drug related deaths in Ingham County in Q3, five in Eaton County, six in Ionia County, and two in Isabella County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.