Starbucks Makes a Big Menu Change, Brings Back "Meatless Mondays"

By Daniel Kline
 4 days ago
Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has an impressive limited-time offer (LTO) menu for its fall and holiday seasons. It kicks off the cooler months with the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), which has such a following that people track when it's being brought back. The chain follows the PSL with a holiday lineup featuring favorites including the Caramel Brulee Latte and a number of drinks featuring peppermint and other seasonal flavors.

Once the New Year's holiday has passed, however, Starbucks lacks a true LTO that customers look forward to. It's trying to create that, however, by bringing back the Pistachio Latte for the second year in a row.

Two years doesn't quite make a tradition and it's hard to see the "PL" as ever rivaling the "PSL" in popularity, but Starbucks wants to make the Pistachio Latte a thing.

Starbucks Has a New Winter Menu

Generally, Starbucks adds a variety of seasonal offerings with one or two new ones along with a few returning favorites. For the holiday season, for example, the company added the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte alongside returning favorites like Irish Creme Cold Brew and the Caramel Brulee Latte.

For winter 2022, however, Starbucks has decided to simply add one new drink and one extra little bonus. The drink is the returning Pistachio Latte, which the company describes as follows:

"The Pistachio Latte features cozy flavors of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter paired with espresso and steamed milk, specially crafted to keep coffee lovers comforted in the new year. The Pistachio Latte can be ordered hot or iced at U.S. stores for a limited time, while supplies last," the company said in a press release.

Starbucks' Meatless Mondays Are Back

As for the something special, Starbucks has decided to celebrate "Meatless Mondays."

On every Monday in January Starbucks will offer customers $2 off its Impossible Breakfast Sandwich. The offer can be claimed in-store, via the app, and through delivery from Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report.

"The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich features the savory flavor of Impossible plant-based sausage combined with a cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese on an artisanal sesame ciabatta bun. It’s everything you love about a classic sausage breakfast sandwich, but with plant-based sausage," the company said.

During the winter season, Starbucks often will add extra LTOs to its menu. It generally has a short-term LTO beverage, or sometimes more than one, for Valentine's Day.

