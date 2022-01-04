ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean To Raise $700M Via Debt Offering

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) has commenced a private offering of $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027 to be issued...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Benzinga

