Georgia's Scarlet O'Hara 45th-favorite cocktail to toast with

 4 days ago

Each state has a signature drink to which they remain loyal: from the spicy Moscow mule favored by those in Connecticut to the classic Kentucky Derby mint julep cocktail and the ever-popular hurricane cocktail that is synonymous with New Orleans.

RecoveryFirst.org, a leading alcohol and addiction treatment facility, conducted a survey of 3,373 drinkers and compiled a ranking of the signature state cocktails they toasted on New Year’s Eve. At the top of the charts, Tennessee’s iconic Jack & Coke reigned victorious as the No. 1 drink. The classic Jack & Coke drink starts off with a glass of ice, a shot or two of Tennessee whiskey and topped off with coke. A precaution to consider when drinking whiskey: Due to its high alcohol percentage (around 40%), it’s easier to lose track of things when having this spirit, which leads to things like elevated blood alcohol content or potentially alcohol poisoning if you’re not careful.

In second place, New Hampshire’s hard cider ranked just below the Tennessee specialty. Nothing screams “New England” louder than apple cider, and it just so happens that it’s the Granite State’s official beverage as adopted back in 2010 — which is no surprise considering the vast acreage of apple orchards in New Hampshire. The drink includes three basic ingredients: apple juice, sugar and yeast, making it a relatively easy drink to ferment at home. However, doing so can be risky, as those who attempt to make it at home have far less control of over the alcohol content.

Iowa’s frozen blue water margarita ranked in third position. Also known as a frozen blue lagoon margarita, this turquoise-tinted drink is inspired by one of the world’s natural blue lakes: West Okoboji Lake located in northwestern Iowa. It contains a combination of chilled lemon-lime soda, limeade concentrate, tequila and a splash of blue liqueur, blended and served garnished with a lime slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qh05d_0dcRdjS700

Georgia’s Scarlet O’Hara emerged as the country’s 45th-favorite cocktail to toast the New Year with in 2022. The Peach State’s signature drink gets its name from the hero in the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell, “Gone With the Wind,” which was set in both Clayton County and Atlanta. The cocktail is made with fruit-flavored whiskey liqueur, cranberry juice and fresh lime juice, served in a martini glass.

Toward the other end of the rankings, in penultimate position, was Alaska’s smoked salmon vodka bloody Mary. Alaska’s prized salmon, which is the state’s most harvested fish, also lends its rich flavor to the Last Frontier’s locally distilled vodka. The smoked salmon vodka bloody Mary is popular among locals here despite it being unlikely that the rest of the country will be toasting much of it this holiday season. Vodka should be consumed in moderation only as, depending on type and region, it might be as much as 40 to 50 percent pure alcohol.

And in 50th and final position was Arkansas’ Cynthiana wine.

“Of course, as they are sweeter, cocktails are usually more pleasant on the palate as compared to drinking straight shots of spirits,” a spokesperson from RecoveryFirst.org said. “However, that’s where the danger lies: Other ingredients like juice or soda can mask the taste of strong alcohol in cocktails, which makes them more potent because it’s much easier to drink more of them. Before you know it, after a few cocktails, you might end up more unsteady than you’d think. This, among many other reasons, is why it’s advisable to keep an eye on the number of drinks you’re having.

“It’s not just excessive drinking that may lead to health risks; casual consumption, even within the recommended limits, can become concerning. Drinking cocktails, especially those that contain more than one spirit, can lead to serious side effects such as loss of critical judgement, dulled perception (especially vision), passing out, raised blood pressure and vomiting.”

