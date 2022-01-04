ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reltime 'RTC' List Its Unique PoA Blockchain And Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime PoA and Ecosystem, which will launch a decentralized banking ecosystem in 2Q22. Reltime announced that it would be the first blockchain company to bring all banking services control by the end-users.

Reltime is listed on Bitmart and CoinTiger. Right now Reltime on track to do two IEO at P2PB2B and IndoEx with the ticker RTC.

https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/365/

Reltime - The world's first global Ecosystem built on top of Reltime PoA (protocol), is not only a blockchain or protocol but a complete suite.

Reltime was founded by a team in Norway, El Salvador, Canada and India. Reltime started out as a project at King's College London in 2018. Built on trust, performance and security, the Reltime DeFi (Decentralised Finance) Ecosystem is owned, backed and supported by the world's leading financial partners, like example TAG Systems and FSS Tech that will help bring the platform to the mass market.

The Ecosystem

Reltime envisions building a global, open, permissionless, interlocking, and decentralised finance ecosystem. It will launch a "decentralised banking ecosystem" allowing anyone with a smartphone and Internet access to engage in peer-to-peer (P2P) borrowing and lending, currency exchange, and domestic and international transfers—all with no fees. The initial launch is scheduled to take place in Brazil, Europe, India, Japan, and Mexico by 2Q 2022. Reltime expects its services worldwide by 4Q 2022, where also the PreIPO will be highlighted with a goal to do the IPO in 1Q 2023.

With its decentralised infrastructure for processing payments, Reltime aims to become a leading full-service digital finance platform globally with one stable currency, where SWIFT/IBAN is unnecessary for fiat transfers.

The proof-of-authority protocol

Reltime is also developing a sophisticated, proof-of-authority (PoA) protocol to deliver payments, instant settlement, and free transactions globally between users based on identity. Reltime's goal is to reconstruct the banking system as a de facto decentralised platform that is automatic and compliant with regulations. A subsidiary is being established in El Salvador as well(operational in January 2022.

Reltime aims to redefine the state-of-the-art blockchain technology used in tenant and microtransactions and to bridge the traditional financial market and cryptocurrency market using its platform. Today, we are one step closer to complete independence from banking systems.

Anyone can build DLT based service from Reltime Open API.

Services

Reltime projects include mobile applications, free P2P transfer, joint account, lender and borrower interface, where the Lender can customize a loan offer and establish a smart contract to any borrower in the phone contact list. It also includes Market Place for Borrower with Collateral, a micro-Swap exchange, and DEFI Sandbox, in the end, a comprehensive banking platform controlled by the end-users. You can review the introduction here, where we also present the MVP of the service: https://youtu.be/8_drHmU_WP4

Reltime aims to bridge the traditional financial market and the cryptocurrency market using their platform. By doing this, they aim to be a leading DeFi product in driving mass adoption of blockchain technology and accelerating the growth of DeFi.

Problems associated with DeFi have been about the complexity of the current DeFi products and the need to be tech-savvy to understand the DeFi landscape fully.

Reltime plans to ease the barrier of entry into DeFi and has worked on the project for several years.

Reltime has partnered up with several partners in the industry to fulfill the full scoop of the deliverable to the users. From License/BIN/EMI, Checkout, Deposit, Biometric Card, and Development.

The Reltime team has raised money to fulfill the project, both from the founders and partners. The aim of listing at the exchange is to bring the Reltime services to the global market and the users in the crypto market, At the same time, all Token holders will be invited to the PreIPO.

The ecosystem will be open for anyone, both from the financial industry, developers, and distributions.

DEFI and Financial systems are all about mathematical calculations. Reltime sees massive potential in the listings, to attract investors and most importantly: find global partners that can bring the Ecosystem of Reltime to the mass market. We really look forward to the future, informed the CEO Frode van der Laak

Reltime's Telegram community: https://t.me/reltimedefi

Whitepaper (v. 3.1): https://reltime.com/wp

For more information, please visit their website at: https://reltime.com

CONTACT:

Media Contact:

Company Name: Reltime AS

CEO: Frode van der Laak

Email: laak@reltime.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reltimedefi

Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefi

Whitepaper: https://reltime.com/wp/

Pitch: https://reltime.com/pitch/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reltime-rtc-list-its-unique-poa-blockchain-and-decentralized-financial-ecosystem-301453695.html

SOURCE Reltime AS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtc#Ipo#Poa#Global Partners#Reltime Poa#Bitmart#Cointiger#P2pb2b#King S College London#Tag Systems#Fss Tech#Ecosystem Reltime#Swift Iban#Fiat
cryptopotato.com

Yummy Crypto Launches its Staking Ecosystem Platform with NFTs and a New Stablecoin

The cryptocurrency industry has seen immense growth since its inception over a decade ago with the birth of Bitcoin (BTC). The past few years have been especially productive, and investors have benefited the most with various new opportunities coming from all types of projects. Staking became a sensation last year...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

This $6,000,000,000 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Is Proof of How Powerful the Crypto Metaverse Will Be: Sam Bankman-Fried

The founder and CEO of FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and video games could be the next big thing in the crypto industry. Bankman-Fried says in a new interview with Scott Melker of the Wolf Of All Streets podcast that the NFT-based online video game Axie Infinity (AXS) is a testament to the potential of the crypto metaverse space.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners To Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

Today, Blackstone Inc. (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for an approximately $3 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC ("Invenergy Renewables" or "the company"), the largest private renewable energy company in North America. Blackstone's investment will provide capital to accelerate Invenergy's renewables development activities. CDPQ and Invenergy management remain majority owners of the company and Invenergy will continue as managing member.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
TheStreet

GSV Announces GSV EdTech 150, Top Companies In Digital Learning

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV Ventures, a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm, announced today the 2022 edition of the GSV EdTech 150 — a list of the world's leading, most transformational growth companies in digital learning. Over 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global $6.82 Billion Magnetic Beads (In-vitro Diagnostics, Bioresearch) Markets To 2028: Growing Product Demand In Various Types Of Biological And Genetic Research Processes

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Beads Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (In-vitro Diagnostics, Bioresearch), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global magnetic beads market size is...
INDUSTRY
cryptoslate.com

Which are the most vibrant blockchain ecosystems currently?

A recent report by Electric Capital, which analyzed nearly 500 thousand code repositories and 160 million code commits across Web3, uncovered the top blockchain ecosystems based on one of the key “indicators of value creation”–developer engagement. To create its 2021 Developer Report, the early-stage venture firm focused...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Three Ethereum Rivals Are Growing at an Unprecedented Rate, Rising Faster Than ETH Itself: Report

While the crypto markets experience a rough start to the new year, several competitors of leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) are moving full steam ahead. In a new annual developer report, early-stage venture firm Electric Capital says that although Ethereum’s rapid growth continues, a handful of up-and-coming blockchain projects are rising at an unprecedented pace.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Cryptos That Could Surpass Solana in 2022

If Solana can continue to attract developers and grow its network, it will be difficult for anything to surpass it. However, anything can happen in crypto. If Solana falters, several coins are well-positioned to take its place. Solana (SOL) seemed unstoppable in 2021. On Jan. 1 it was in 120th...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Reltime Announces Two New IEO on P2PB2B and IndoEx

Reltime is all set to launch its Initial Exchange offering on two platforms P2PB2B and IndoEx. The Reltime DeFi Ecosystem is a global financial service controlled entirely by end-users. Reltime was founded by a team in Norway, El Salvador, Canada, and India. Reltime started out as a project at King's College London in 2018. Built on trust, performance, and security, the Reltime DeFi (Decentralised Finance) Ecosystem is owned, backed, and supported by the world's leading financial partners, for example, TAG Systems and FSS Tech will help bring the platform to the mass market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

FDCTech Signs Agreement With Freedom Holdings, Inc. And Its Subsidiary Carbon-Zero To Develop A Blockchain-based Carbon Credit Ecosystem

The Blockchain-based Carbon Credit Ecosystem aims to bring more liquidity, transparency, accessibility, and standardization to volun tary carbon markets. Stamford, CT, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. ("FHLD" the "Company," OTC: FHLD) is pleased to announce that it has selected FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, as its software development partner for developing Blockchain-based Carbon Credit Ecosystem for its subsidiary Carbon Zero Asset Management, Inc. ("Carbon-Zero").
STAMFORD, CT
bitcoinist.com

Inery Blockchain: Decentralized Storage Solution Promising Unmatched Security

Data is the new oil they say and duly so. While oil was at the helm of innovations in the second industrial revolution, data was at the helm of the third. In fact, it is the very core of our modern technological world, aiding innovation, marketing, design, and business development. Now, even at the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution, the importance of data only seems to be growing. But alongside this, the concerns surrounding the ethics of data mining, storage, and usage have also been growing exponentially.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

FAMEEX Announces The Upgrade Of Its Blockchain Trading Platform

Recently, FAMEEX upgraded its blockchain trading platform, users will experience a new platform with beginner-friendly, safe trading journey and robust matching engine. Blockchain is a keep-changing technology where dozens of new projects are born every single day. There are opportunities to become rich overnight and yet there are scams running rampant everywhere. When investors consider which platforms to trade, they usually expect that the platforms could be the gatekeeper.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
channele2e.com

M&A List: Snowflake Partner Ecosystem Mergers and Acquisitions

IT consulting firms acquiring Snowflake partners include 2nd Watch, Accenture, AHEAD, Atos, NTT & more. Cloud data & analytics expertise wanted. Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity within the Snowflake partner ecosystem has steadily increased. And for good reason. Snowflake, a Data Cloud company, is in rapid growth mode — and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy