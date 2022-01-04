The Top 10 Trending Recipes You Googled in 2021

Whether you are team Duke's, Hellmann's, or otherwise, you know the draw of a good mayo and the magic touch it brings to just about everything—and we mean everything. From desserts to appetizers, there's not one course on the menu that it can't touch. Fancy a sweet snack? Our Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake delivers generous slices of a soft, rich crumb. Need a perfectly golden-brown grilled cheese sandwich? Mayo answers the call—don't you dare reach for the butter. And, of course, beloved Southern classics like pimiento cheese, egg salad, and deviled eggs rely on a heaping dollop of mayonnaise to make them what they are. Whether you're looking for a homemade mayonnaise recipe or pasta salad recipes with mayo, we've run the gamut with these recipes using mayonnaise. Trust us, it really does add something special.
