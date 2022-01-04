ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

SelfCare1®, The World's First Automated And Personalized Sustainable Care System Will Be Showcased At CES 2022 In Las Vegas

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

PARIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfCareOne, a division of Family Self Care, will be participating at CES 2022, January 5-8 2022, and is proud to present the first automated & personalized natural care system in the world. SelfCareOne, last month, announced that it has been named CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness category. Its intelligent herbal oils care system, SelfCare1®, changes the way we take care of ourselves. The connected device and daily wellness cartridge work with eight organic botanical oils that can be used for real-time personalized formulation and up to fifty programs on beauty, care, vitality, and balance. The eight oils were chosen by an international scientific committee made up of doctors, aromatherapists, pharmacists, and scientists.

The team is very proud to participate in this exhibition: "After three years of research and development conducted by engineers and doctors, SelfCare1® was introduced this year to the public. We are very proud to represent this sustainable care technology, and France, to the world. Our presence at CES will give us the opportunity to introduce ourselves to a global tech-savvy audience, connect with investors, customers and potential partners." Brigitte Thito, founder and CEO of Family Self Care.

CES is one of the most important trade fairs for consumer electronics and is held annually in Las Vegas ( USA). Due to the pandemic, the fair in 2021 was completely digital. CES 2022 will be held as a physical event once again along with a digital version.

Meet SelfCareOne at :

  • Unveil Las Vegas Exhibition Jan 3 - Mandalay Bay Exhibit Hall
  • Eureka Park Jan 5 -8 - Booth #61013
  • Innovation Awards Showcase Jan 5-8 - Venetian Expo Halls A-C, Booth #52952.

About SelfCareOne

Founded in 2018 by Brigitte Thito, a family health expert, SelfCareOne , a division of Family Self Care, offers a preventive, natural, innovative and connected approach to daily well-being with the use of plants. A new use of essential oils due to its personalization and safe precision that allows consumers to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

SelfCare1® Gift Box Price: $429. This includes the SelfCare1® connected device, a smart cartridge pre-filled with eight selected, pure and organic essential oils (40ml), 1 bottle of pure and organic jojoba vegetable oil (50ml), 2 containers (15ml x 2) that allow customers to carry their mixtures with them. The SelfCare1® app is available on Google play and the App Store.

About the CES 2022 Innovation Awards

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates.

Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

More informations

https://selfcareone.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selfcare1-the-worlds-first-automated-and-personalized-sustainable-care-system-will-be-showcased-at-ces-2022-in-las-vegas-301453624.html

SOURCE SelfCareOne

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: CES, hit by withdrawals, stresses safety during pandemic

The producers of CES are determined to have an in-person trade show next week that will be safe for the tens of thousands of people who plan to attend. With the show opening a week away, Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES for the Consumer Technology Association, said that while the withdrawal of several large companies from the show was discouraging, organizers understand why they’ve done it — and there are still silver linings for attendees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Eat my dust, humans! Self-driving electric racing cars hit 115mph during first-ever autonomous race at the CES in Las Vegas

A racecar with nobody at the wheel snaked around another to snatch the lead on an oval track at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Friday in a first-of-its-kind high-speed match between self-driving vehicles. Members of Italian-American team PoliMOVE cheered as their Formula 1-style racecar, nicknamed 'Minerva,' repeatedly...
MOTORSPORTS
thebossmagazine.com

CES Returns to Las Vegas, In Person

The final head count will be far lower than the nearly 175,000 attendees who flocked to CES in 2020, just before COVID swept the world, but the “most influential tech event in the world” returned to Las Vegas on Wednesday. Between 50,000 and 75,000 people will attend the conference, all required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks on the showroom floors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Trade Fairs#In The World#The World#Family Self Care#Ces 2022#Health Wellness
aithority.com

DRONEDEK To Demo Its Smart Mailbox At CES In Las Vegas

DRONEDEK Corporation, one of the first companies in the world to patent a smart mailbox designed for secure drone delivery, will demonstrate its device at CES – the most influential tech event in the world. “We’re gearing up for what we think will be exceptional opportunities to showcase our...
ELECTRONICS
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Pandemic to dim CES attendance, but drive tech industry growth

Consumers will spend more than $500 billion on high-tech products and services this year, and many of them will be on display at CES this week. Steve Koenig, vice president of market research for the Consumer Technology Association, operators of CES, on Monday outlined tech trends that are driving development and investment in the industry that hosts its annual showcase in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

India's Biggest IT Company, Hyperlink InfoSystem To Participate In CES 2022 At Las Vegas, NV

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CES is back and almost here. One of the most influential tech events in the world, CES 2022 , will be held between 5th to 8th Jan 2022 at Las Vegas, NV. Despite COVID-19, more than 2100 tech businesses from various industries will showcase their products and services to the visitors. This event will indeed witness some life-changing technological innovations. This tech event provides a vast platform of opportunities for tech businesses to promote tech solutions with global businesses. Also, visitors can get details of the latest tech products and how they can digitalize their businesses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Atmofizer To Attend CES 2022 In Las Vegas

Atmofizer to unveil latest "back to work" air purification solution and video produced by Planet Grande. VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the " Company" or " Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that it will attend the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (" CES") in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company will be located at booth #52946 in The Venetian Convention and Expo Center from January 4, 2022 until January 8, 2022. Atmofizer intends to use the CES stage to release its latest "back-to-work" product solution, connect with new distributors and collaborate with integrators, including some of the world's largest appliance manufacturers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
TheStreet

IMediSync Unveils World's First Integrated Brain Scanning, Photo-Enhancing And Remote Care Solution At CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMediSync is launching their revolutionary, comprehensive, early mental health diagnostics and remote care solution, iSyncWave™, after 10-years of research and clinical trials. iMediSync will offer free 10-minute brain screening sessions throughout their press conference and VIP Tour Program at CES 2022. CES...
ELECTRONICS
news3lv.com

More tech companies reduce in-person presence at CES in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More technology and manufacturing companies are reducing their in-person presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month. BMW said in a press release Thursday that it would move all planned media activities to "a fully digital program" that would be live-streamed from Germany. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
aithority.com

Essence Group To Showcase Range Of Advanced Iot-Based Security, Remote Care And Wellness Solutions In Person At Ces 2022

IoT Solutions Provider to Demonstrate Variety of Cloud-Based Security, Healthcare and Wellbeing Solutions Leveraging Latest IoT and 5G Technology. Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions and cloud services for homes, families and businesses, today announced an extensive portfolio of connected solutions it will present at the CES 2022 in person event.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

EarlySense® Showcases Its Award-winning InSight ® System At CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For digital health attendees at CES 2022, EarlySense®, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, will be showcasing its InSight+® sensing technology system (an investigational device not yet available for sale), a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. &amp;#160;. The...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Cox Network Powers CES For Eighth Year At Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications' high-speed internet and wifi solutions are powering the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). Held annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), CES is the world's gathering place for global innovators and thought leaders to explore the latest technology trends.
TECHNOLOGY
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh tech companies showcase latest products, advancements at CES in Las Vegas

CES, the world's largest annual technology trade show, officially kicks off on Jan. 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, but Pittsburgh-based companies are already beginning to showcase their latest products and developments for the new year. The event began with media days that started on Jan. 3 and which end on Jan. 4, followed by the public debut of the show itself from Jan. 5 through Jan. 7.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheStreet

CES 2022 Returns 'Home' To Las Vegas With Innovation For World Health, Safety And Solving Global Challenges

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2022 returns 'home' to Las Vegas today kicking off the world's most influential tech event with innovation that will improve world health and safety and change lives around the globe. With more than 2300 exhibiting companies, including 800 startups, CES 2022 features the latest transformative technologies, including vehicle technology, artificial intelligence, digital health and smart home tech, as well as new categories: NFTs, food tech and space tech. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES 2022 runs through Saturday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spglobal.com

CES kicks off in Las Vegas as COVID-19 cases surge

The CES logo outside the Consumer Technology Association's Arlington, Va., headquarters. CES, the annual trade show from the Consumer Technology Association, kicks off in Las Vegas this week as the U.S. faces a notable uptick in COVID-19 cases. The new wave has been fueled by the more contagious omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

Fewer people, more robotic drum kits: CES relaunches in Las Vegas

It began like it normally ends. Usually, the opening surge of the tidal wave of tech that is CES, Las Vegas’ largest trade show, has the vibe of a Black Friday scrum at Wal-Mart, with hordes of attendees pressing through the doors of the Las Vegas Convention Center as soon they’re unlocked with the zeal of bargain-hunters ready to gouge eyeballs and punch throats for a half-priced microwave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

CES 2022 open for business in Las Vegas

CES, the largest consumer technology trade show in the world, opened in Las Vegas Wednesday with thousands of people expected to remain on the sidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show normally draws more than 170,000 people to several convention venues in the city every January. A state-of-the-industry opening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vuzix Showcases its New Shield ™ at CES 2022 as the World's First MicroLED-based Binocular Smart Glasses for Enterprise

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the unveiling of the Vuzix Shield ™ Smart Glasses, which were recently named a multiple CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. The Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses, previously referred to as Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses (NGSG), represents the most powerful binocular optically see-through smart glasses built for enterprise customers to date in an untethered sleek eyeglass format.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy