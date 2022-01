Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...

