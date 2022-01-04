Bryan Ashline, convicted in ex-girlfriend & infant’s Steuben County murder, dies in prison

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bryan Ashline, the man convicted in the 2010 Father’s Day murder of his ex-girlfriend Trieste Clayton and their 3-month-old son Xavier, has died in prison.

According to prison records, Ashline died at Clinton Correctional on Christmas Eve at 11:37 p.m. while serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Ashline’s official cause of death will be determined and released by the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, though county laws may limit what information is released regarding the cause of death.

Ashline confessed to the stabbing murders of both Trieste and Xavier during a 10 day trial but claimed “extreme emotional disturbance.”

Ashline was convicted of two counts of Murder in the 1 st degree, one count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3 rd degree.













Ashline and Clayton had met in the Capital Region in 2008 and later moved in together in Watervliet where Ashline attended high school.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

