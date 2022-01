Often, the laptops that are announced at CES aren’t as exciting as the silicon that’ll be nestled inside them. Acer’s Nitro 5 is one such example, where less attention will be paid to the more refined design, since everyone will be talking about its new brains. Like the fact that it’ll be able to use both AMD’s Ryzen 6000 and Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors. That will be paired with anything up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB DDR4 3200 RAM and, depending on chip options, either a FHD 144Hz or QHD 165Hz panel.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO