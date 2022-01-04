ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom’s Civics Lesson

By Kevin Kiley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Newsom ended 2021 with a flourish. As the Sacramento Bee reports in an article headlined Newsom vs. Kiley:. Newsom took a rare jab at one of his loudest critics last week, when his office put out a statement suggesting Assemblyman Kevin Kiley might need...

KABC

Newsom’s Latest Fail: COVID Test Promise Is No Good.

(Sacramento, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is failing to deliver a promise he made to families amid rising Covid-19 cases. Newsom assured all K-12 students and school staff would have rapid, at home Covid tests before a return to school after the winter break. According to the California Department of Public Health, they sent out close to two million tests in early December. Newsom said he would purchase six million more. Officials say about half of those were delivered last week. The other half are still out there, reportedly due to delays from recent storms. As a result, millions of students and staff remain concerned as cases continue to rise.
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

Governor Newsom Activates National Guard To Help Bolster California’s COVID-19 Testing Capacity

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — In response to the statewide surge of Coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will activate the National Guard in the hope of providing additional testing facilities. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

GOP's Elder to raise funds for Congress, skip Newsom rematch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Larry Elder announced Tuesday he will bypass a possible rematch with California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom this year but is forming a fundraising committee that will give him a visible platform from which to build national connections and consider a future run for office.
The Stockton Record

Preview of proposed Gov. Newsom's $2.7 billion COVID-19 budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is proposing a $2.7 billion budget to reduce the spread of COVID-19, specifically the surge of the omicron variant, representatives said Saturday. Saturday's discussion served as a preview of Newsom’s Jan. 10 COVID-19 emergency response budget package announcement. Administration officials said the governor’s proposed...
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation To Support Recovery From Winter Storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation adding Trinity County to the state of emergency announced last week to assist several counties across the state affected by winter storms. Today’s proclamation waives certain licensing requirements and costs for out-of-state contractors and others working with California utilities to restore energy, in order to support the ongoing response and recovery activities in the counties under the state of emergency. The State Operations Center has been activated to help coordinate the state’s emergency response actions. Last week, Governor Newsom urged members of his Cabinet to take appropriate measures to alleviate the impact of weather conditions on California’s most vulnerable residents, including cooperating with investor-owned utilities to restore power as quickly as possible. The text of Saturday’s proclamation can be found here.
CBS LA

State Republicans Pressure Newsom For Special Legislative Session On Homelessness Crisis

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – With upcoming local elections just months away, homelessness is expected to be one of this year’s major issues and now Republicans in Sacramento are pressuring the governor to call a special legislative session on the matter. (credit CBS) “Homelessness is not getting any better. It’s getting worse,” said Orange County Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen. Nguyen is among state Republicans leading the effort to call for a special session. “From 2018 and 2019 alone, we have spent $10.1 billion in total funding. We want an assessment, right? We want to know of all the money that has been spent, where did they...
Gavin Newsom
KABC

Newsom Weighing Freedom For RFK’s Assassin. Governor, It’s An Easy Call.

(Undated) — California Governor Gavin Newsome is weighing whether to free the man who killed former Attorney General and Senator Robert Kennedy. The Los Angeles DA, George Gascon did not send anyone to argue for the people, and oppose this parole of a murderer who doubtless changed the course of human history. California Governor Gavin Newsom is weighing whether to free Sirhan Sirhan. The 77-year old Sirhan was convicted of shooting and killing Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. In August a parole commission panel recommended Sirhan be released. Governor Newsom is set to decide on the matter in January.
Reason.com

California Is Stuck With Newsom's Nanny State Pandemic Policies

After watching the states apply different COVID-19 restrictions, we should all come away with a better understanding of why our nation's Founding Fathers believed in federalism, where states are the laboratories of democracy that can try regulatory approaches that conform to local attitudes and conditions. Our political leaders have muddled...
capitalandmain.com

Looking back on Gov. Newsom’s Healthcare Wins and Losses

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2018 campaign for office was rife with decisive and promising language on health care. Newsom pronounced himself solidly behind a single-payer form of universal care, saying there was “no reason to wait…I’m tired of politicians saying they support single-payer but that it’s too soon, too expensive or someone else’s problem.”
Redlands Daily Facts

Newsom’s Christmas: Letters

Re “Why is Gov. Newsom so reluctant to say ‘Jesus’?” (Dec. 19):. I have never read nor heard whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is a Christian or not. If he is not a Christian, there is no reason he should be expected to talk about Jesus when celebrating the secular festivities of the Christmas season like lighting the Capitol oliday or Christmas tree.
CBS LA

Newsom’s Promised COVID-19 Tests For All California Students Arrive At County Education Offices

CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — COVID-19 test kits shipped by the state of California arrived at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo Thursday and will be distributed to all students in the county. (credit: Ventura County Office Of Education) The shipment of 132,000 kits were part of the millions Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to send out to all K-12 students so they can get tested as they return to classrooms after the winter break. The tests were delayed by bad weather, but arrived ahead of students’ return to campuses within the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the...
mynspr.org

10 new California laws that might affect your everyday in 2022

The new year in California also marks the arrival of hundreds of laws that go into effect on January 1. Many of these bills-turned-laws and ballot-measures-finally-going-into-effect won’t necessarily surface in your everyday lives. But dozens — from recycling and policing to bacon and booze — will affect your neighborhood, local businesses, and home.
avdailynews.com

Governor Newsom’s Statement on the Passing of Betty White

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom has issued the following statement regarding the death of Betty White, trailblazing actress, Emmy-award winner, and California Hall of Famer:. “Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Betty White, actress, comedian, and cultural icon. “Betty was a trailblazer, and...
