Newsom’s Civics Lesson

(Sacramento, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is failing to deliver a promise he made to families amid rising Covid-19 cases. Newsom assured all K-12 students and school staff would have rapid, at home Covid tests before a return to school after the winter break. According to the California Department of Public Health, they sent out close to two million tests in early December. Newsom said he would purchase six million more. Officials say about half of those were delivered last week. The other half are still out there, reportedly due to delays from recent storms. As a result, millions of students and staff remain concerned as cases continue to rise.
