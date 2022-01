Elik co-founded BigPanda with a vision for enabling companies to pursue fully autonomous IT operations. Over the last couple of decades, there’s been a significant focus on how to collect more data. Business leaders, technology gurus and data scientists have all wondered how we could collect, store and present more data. We’ve presumed that more data equals more helpful information and a better chance to gain knowledge. But this line of thinking has led us down a deep rabbit hole where we find ourselves today: swimming (more like drowning) in data we can’t harness.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO