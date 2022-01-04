United and Spirit Airlines Increase Pay for Pilots and Flight Attendants to Offset Labor Shortages

In the latest air travel developments, sparse on-site attendance at this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas sparked concerns that the revival of business travel in 2022 may be delayed due to the COVID omicron variant; as heavy U.S. flight cancellations continued all this week, Alaska Airlines is slashing January schedules for a COVID reset; major telecom companies agree to delay release of new 5G technology due to aviation safety concerns; Hong Kong bans U.S. flights and France toughens entry rules for the unvaccinated, but the U.K. and Ireland remove their pre-flight test requirement and Israel reopens to vaccinated Americans; United and Iberia resume San Francisco routes, plus international route news from Delta and JetBlue; Avelo starts another northern California route; Frontier kicks off a fare sale like nothing you’ve ever heard of; changes to American’s AAdvantage program take effect this month; and United reopens airport lounges at San Francisco and London Heathrow.

