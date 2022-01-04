ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PennLive Wrestling Podcast: Recapping Trojan Wars, Powerade, Hurricane Classic and Buckskin Classic

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The high school wresting season fired back up last week with a full menu of holiday tournaments highlighted by Powerade,...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Zephs medal three at Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic

Whitehall didn’t have a full contingent at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, but the Zephyrs did get the most out of their lineup at last week’s tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gymnasium. The Zephyrs placed three of seven contestants and finished 19th overall out of 27 teams to...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Adds Another City Name To Banned Word List

It’s not big secret that there are a number of words that can’t be said on WWE programming, and over the last year or so the company has refrained from letting announcers mention certain cities that their TV tapings take place from. This week’s episode of Monday Night...
WWE
PennLive.com

Seven Mid-Penn Conference football programs moving up in classification for next two-year cycle

With the PIAA releasing its classifications based on enrollment for the next two-year cycle Tuesday, several Mid-Penn Conference football teams are on the move. Seven MPC programs will shift classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons based on those new enrollment figures for football, which counts boys in grades 9-through-11 as well as a percentage of co-operative students where applicable.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Powerade#Buckskin#Combat#Bethlehem#Acast#Iheartradio
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
PennLive.com

Susquenita wrestlers place seventh at tourney

All Jim Yinger wanted for Christmas was a full lineup. The Susquenita wrestling coach must have been naughty because he didn’t get it. And it cost the Blackhawks dearly. On Dec. 29-30 Susquenita showed up at the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament missing five starters sidelined by injuries or illnesses.
COMBAT SPORTS
PennLive.com

High school wrestling roundup: Central Dauphin bounces back, Boiling Springs and Carlisle win dual events

A look around local high school wrestling on a busy Saturday of dual tournaments:. CD sweeps its own duals: Central Dauphin bounced back from its first loss of the season by sweeping its own CD Duals with wins over Big Spring (48-17), Northern (42-26), Sussex Central, Del. (46-18) and Boyertown (29-27). Ryan Garvick and Matt Repos were among the Rams who had perfect 4-0 on the records on the day, and Garvick logged one of the bigger individual victories of the day with a 12-4 major decision win over Boyertown’s Chance Babb.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
130K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy