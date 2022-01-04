PennLive Wrestling Podcast: Recapping Trojan Wars, Powerade, Hurricane Classic and Buckskin Classic

A look around local high school wrestling on a busy Saturday of dual tournaments:. CD sweeps its own duals: Central Dauphin bounced back from its first loss of the season by sweeping its own CD Duals with wins over Big Spring (48-17), Northern (42-26), Sussex Central, Del. (46-18) and Boyertown (29-27). Ryan Garvick and Matt Repos were among the Rams who had perfect 4-0 on the records on the day, and Garvick logged one of the bigger individual victories of the day with a 12-4 major decision win over Boyertown’s Chance Babb.

BOILING SPRINGS, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO