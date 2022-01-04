ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watching Don’t Look Up made me see my whole life of campaigning flash before me | George Monbiot

By George Monbiot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWMJL_0dcRbo5000

No wonder journalists have slated it. They’ve produced a hundred excuses not to watch the climate breakdown satire Don’t Look Up: it’s “ blunt ”, it’s “ shrill ”, it’s “ smug ”. But they will not name the real problem: it’s about them. The movie is, in my view, a powerful demolition of the grotesque failures of public life. And the sector whose failures are most brutally exposed is the media.

While the film is fast and funny, for me, as for many environmental activists and climate scientists , it seemed all too real. I felt as if I were watching my adult life flash past me. As the scientists in the film, trying to draw attention to the approach of a planet-killing comet, bashed their heads against the Great Wall of Denial erected by the media and sought to reach politicians with 10-second attention spans, all the anger and frustration and desperation I’ve felt over the years boiled over.

Above all, when the scientist who had discovered the comet was pushed to the bottom of the schedule by fatuous celebrity gossip on a morning TV show and erupted in fury, I was reminded of my own mortifying loss of control on Good Morning Britain in November. It was soon after the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, where we had seen the least serious of all governments (the UK was hosting the talks) failing to rise to the most serious of all issues. I tried, for the thousandth time, to explain what we are facing, and suddenly couldn’t hold it in any longer. I burst into tears on live TV.

I still feel deeply embarrassed about it. The response on social media, like the response to the scientist in the film, was vituperative and vicious. I was faking. I was hysterical. I was mentally ill. But, knowing where we are and what we face , seeing the indifference of those who wield power, seeing how our existential crisis has been marginalised in favour of trivia and frivolity, I now realise that there would be something wrong with me if I hadn’t lost it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXE7f_0dcRbo5000
‘I tried, for the thousandth time, to explain what we are facing, and suddenly couldn’t hold it in any longer.’ Photograph: George Monbiot crying screengrab/Good Morning Britain

In fighting any great harm, in any age, we find ourselves confronting the same forces: distraction, denial and delusion. Those seeking to sound the alarm about the gathering collapse of our life-support systems soon hit the barrier that stands between us and the people we are trying to reach, a barrier called the media. With a few notable exceptions, the sector that should facilitate communication thwarts it.

It’s not just its individual stupidities that have become inexcusable , such as the platforms repeatedly given to climate deniers. It is the structural stupidity to which the media are committed. It’s the anti-intellectualism, the hostility to new ideas and aversion to complexity. It’s the absence of moral seriousness. It’s the vacuous gossip about celebrities and consumables that takes precedence over the survival of life on Earth. It’s the obsession with generating noise, regardless of signal. It’s the reflexive alignment with the status quo, whatever it may be. It’s the endless promotion of the views of the most selfish and antisocial people, and the exclusion of those who are trying to defend us from catastrophe, on the grounds that they are “worthy”, “extreme” or “mad” (I hear from friends in the BBC that these terms are still used there to describe environmental activists).

Even when these merchants of distraction do address the issue, they tend to shut out the experts and interview actors, singers and other celebs instead. The media’s obsession with actors vindicates Guy Debord’s predictions in his book The Society of the Spectacle , published in 1967. Substance is replaced by semblance, as even the most serious issues must now be articulated by people whose work involves adopting someone else’s persona and speaking someone else’s words. Then the same media, having turned them into spokespeople, attack these actors as hypocrites for leading a profligate lifestyle.

Similarly, it’s not just the individual failures by governments at Glasgow and elsewhere that have become inexcusable, but the entire framework of negotiations . As crucial Earth systems might be approaching their tipping point , governments still propose to address the issue with tiny increments of action, across decades. It’s as if, in 2008, when Lehman Brothers collapsed and the global financial system began to sway, governments had announced that they would bail out the banks at the rate of a few million pounds a day between then and 2050. The system would have collapsed 40 years before their programme was complete. Our central, civilisational question, I believe, is this: why do nations scramble to rescue the banks but not the planet?

So, as we race towards Earth system collapse, trying to raise the alarm feels like being trapped behind a thick plate of glass. People can see our mouths opening and closing, but they struggle to hear what we are saying. As we frantically bang the glass, we look ever crazier. And feel it. The situation is genuinely maddening. I’ve been working on these issues since I was 22, and full of confidence and hope. I’m about to turn 59, and the confidence is turning to cold fear, the hope to horror. As manufactured indifference ensures that we remain unheard, it becomes ever harder to know how to hold it together. I cry most days now.

  • George Monbiot is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

TV explorer Simon Reeve fears documentaries make him a climate ‘hypocrite’

Explorer and television presenter Simon Reeve is troubled by the carbon footprint of the travel documentaries he makes and sometimes feels a hypocrite, he has confessed. Talking candidly about his climate change guilt and also reflecting on his unhappy teenage years on Sunday’s Desert Island Discs, Reeve accepts that his journeys to Australia, Cuba and the Caribbean with the BBC have given him a damaging environmental record.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

The existential panic in "Don't Look Up" is real. I see it in my clients

About one-third of the way into Adam McKay's new film "Don't Look Up," there is a remarkable scene that takes place on the set of a vapid, "Good Morning America"-esque talk show. In this moment, the talking heads are lightly riffing, while a comet that will obliterate the Earth is en route to strike in six months — a fact that astronomy PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) are desperately trying to communicate. Dibiasky, appalled by the co-hosts' inspid banter, interrupts and screams directly at the camera: "We're all for sure 100% gonna f**kin' die."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Monbiot
digg.com

What The 'Don't Look Up' Action Campaign Gets So Wrong

The film's calls to action are the same ones we're been hearing for decades. It's time to try something new. Charlton Heston paid for a cannibalistic cautionary tale set in 2022 with "Soylent Green," now we can get fries with it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Slate

I Can’t Believe What My Hookup Said to Me in Bed

On this week’s second episode, exclusively for Slate Plus members, Stoya and Rich discuss a letter from a woman who wonders if she should reconnect with a hookup who said some things she did not like. Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Andy Newman obituary

My friend Andy Newman, who has died aged 56, was a community leader who built an award-winning public garden on disused land. From those green shoots he and his partner, Karen Clark, galvanised local people in the network of north London roads known as Harringay Gardens to fight back against pollution, traffic and urban blight, bringing greenery and cooperation to our neighbourhood.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

107K+
Followers
44K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy