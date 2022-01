GETTYSBURG, Pa. – The Gettysburg College swimming and wrestling programs made adjustments to their upcoming schedules on Saturday, Jan. 8. Following the cancellation of their winter training trips and scheduled dual meet in Florida, Gettysburg and the University of Scranton will square off in a non-conference dual in the Bullets Pool on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. The match up will feature sibling head coaches with Gettysburg’s Greg Brown hosting his brother Chris from Scranton.

