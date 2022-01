So far we've lucked out with some pretty mild temperatures this winter, but after New Year's Day winter quickly showed back up and reminded us that it's time to bundle up! Temperatures were in the 20s today, and to be honest, anything under 50 hurts my feelings. The cold weather has a lot of us looking forward to warmer weather and all of the events that come with warm weather. Not that I'm counting, but there are exactly 76 days until the first day of Spring.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO