Imagine you’d stuck your money into a fund tracking the MSCI World Index a year ago and then disappeared into a news blackout for the duration. You’d now be emerging to find that you had made a return of around 20%. If you’d gone for the North America index, that number would be more like 25%. Not bad. You’d be pretty pleased – and if asked what financial conditions you’d like to see in 2022, you’d say more of the same. Until you looked at the news, at which point you might change your mind.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO