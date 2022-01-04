ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Provides Interpretative Accounting Guidance

By John Ellerman, Mike Kesner, Pay Governance LLC
From time to time, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provides interpretative accounting guidance, referred to as staff accounting bulletins (SABs), to public companies. On November 24, 2021, the SEC released SAB 120, which addresses the estimation of the fair value of share grants such as stock options, restricted shares, performance...

Compensation Season 2022

Adam J. Shapiro, David E. Kahan, and Michael J. Schobel are partners at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. This post is based on a Wachtell memorandum by Mr. Shapiro, Mr. Kahan, Mr. Schobel, Jeannemarie O’Brien, Andrea K. Wahlquist, and Erica E. Bonnett. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Paying for Long-Term Performance by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
New Rules for Mandatory Trading Suspension of US-Listed Chinese Companies

Michael Levitt and Sarah Solum are partners and Jeremy Barr is counsel at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. This post is based on a Freshfields memorandum by Mr. Levitt, Ms. Solum, Mr. Barr, Calvin Lai, Arun Balasubramanian and Tracy Zhang. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Alibaba: A Case Study of Synthetic Control (discussed on the Forum here) by Jesse M. Fried and Ehud Kamar.
Humana halves 2022 Medicare Advantage enrollment outlook

Major health insurer Humana is drastically reducing its Medicare Advantage enrollment estimates for 2022 due to a large number of terminations during the last enrollment period, revealing in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the former projection of between 325,000 and 375,000 new MA members has been slashed to between 150,000 and 200,000 new members.
Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Board Oversight: Key Focus Areas for 2022

Holly J. Gregory is partner at Sidley Austin LLP. This post is based on her Sidley memorandum. Boards function in a complex and dynamic business setting in which stakeholder expectations and demands for board attention are expanding. The challenges of operating through the COVID-19 pandemic in an uncertain environment continue to be felt as companies anticipate a new post-pandemic normal. Companies face pressure on multiple fronts, including resistance to returning to in-person work in a highly competitive talent market, supply chain bottlenecks and inflation, the potential for a global and national economic slowdown, and increasing risk of cyberattacks, unusual climate events, and regulatory action (including antitrust enforcement and taxation), all in an atmosphere of heightened scrutiny of board oversight.
Enforcement Again Brings Charges for Failure to Disclose Perks

Failure to disclose executive perks continues to be a flashing target for SEC Enforcement. Just last year, there were two actions against companies for disclosure failures regarding perks—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (see this PubCo post) and Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (see this PubCo post). And earlier this year, Enforcement brought settled charges against Gulfport Energy Corporation and its former CEO, Michael G. Moore, for failure to disclose some of the perks provided to Moore (see this PubCo post). Now, the SEC has once again filed settled charges against a company, ProPetro Holding Corp., and its co-founder and former CEO, Dale Redman, for failure to properly disclose executive perks—including, once again, personal use of aircraft at the company’s expense—as well as two stock pledges. While the topic is not new, the different types of blunders and slip-ups—which seem to be unique to each case—can be instructive. In this case, the focus was—in addition to absence of a policy regarding personal travel reimbursement, inadequate internal controls around perks and failure to disclose paid personal travel expenses—an inadequate process for completion and review of D&O questionnaires.
The Activism Vulnerability Report Q3 2021

Jason Frankl and Brian Kushner are Senior Managing Directors at FTI Consulting. This post is based on their FTI Consulting memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
