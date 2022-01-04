ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota reports 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Reuters#Toyota Motor Corp#Japanese
MotorTrend Magazine

Average Used Car Prices Soar to Over $30,000

Just when you think we're crawling out of hot water as semiconductor supplies rise and auto plants return to near normal production, we get hit with more bad news. Due to the perfect storm that caused the domino effect in the new-car supply chain, used car prices have jumped to an average over $30,000. It gets worse: We probably won't come out of it for another two to four years unless something drastic happens.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
wardsauto.com

Toyota Defends U.S. Retail Sales Title in 2021

Toyota’s signature achievement for 2021 isn’t outselling General Motors for the first time ever in total light vehicles. That’s kind of a big deal statistically, but in 2021, it can be chalked up to COVID-19 and the computer chip shortage. Those factors forced GM to run short of new-vehicle inventory faster than Toyota, which weathered the chip shortage better.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Fun With 2021 U.S. Auto Sales: Who Beat Who?

The mighty rose and fell in the auto industry in 2021. A critical shortage of microchips helped determine winners and losers in U.S. sales for the year more than any other factor. Aberration or not, the surprises are worth noting when companies deemed too-big-to-fail fall off their long-held perches and underdogs ascend to new heights.
ECONOMY
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
BELLEVUE, WA
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Road & Track

Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

For the first time in almost a century, a non-domestic automaker has taken the number one sales spot in the U.S. General Motors has been the best-selling company since 1931, but after 90 years at the top, it has been dethroned by Toyota. Toyota announced today it sold a little...
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

December Auto Sales Slip

December usually marks a blowout sales month in the automotive industry, but December represented the steepest year-over-year sales decline of the year in 2021. LMC Automotive registered the decline at 27%, with the seasonally adjusted annualized sales rate of 12.4 million closing in on 2021’s low mark of 12.38 million in September.
RETAIL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Toyota tops GM in U.S. sales for first time ever — but there’s a catch

On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourthquarter and full-year new car sales results and, as many analysts predicted, Toyota outsold GM in both categories. GM has been the market leader since the Great Depression, according to Automotive News. GM reported its fourth-quarter sales plummeted 43% to 440,745 vehicles sold...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

75K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy