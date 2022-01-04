ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – General Motors Co reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday,...

corpmagazine.com

Toyota Tops U.S. Auto Sales for 2021, Ending GM’s 90-Year Streak

General Motors had a long, successful run as the country’s top-selling automaker. In 2021, though, that run came to an end. Toyota Motor dethroned GM last year, ending a run that began in 1931. GM reported vehicle sales of 2.2 million in the U.S. in 2021, down nearly 13%...
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stellantis sales down 2% in 2021, 18% in fourth quarter as chip shortage continues

In a year that saw a global semiconductor shortage hamper vehicle availability in addition to the continuing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Stellantis' U.S. sales took a relatively modest hit in 2021 compared with 2020. The automaker, formed almost a year ago from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and...
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Is holiday spending hurting your wallet? Toyota takes over as the leader in U.S. auto sales and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– After nearly a century at the top, General Motors is no longer the leader in U.S. auto sales. Toyota has taken the top spot for the first time. GM partly blamed manufacturing supply shortages for its decline, but Toyota also builds most of the vehicles it sells in the U.S. in America. Toyota says 70% of its vehicles sold in the country are built at five U.S. plants.
arcamax.com

Stellantis stock 'is very cheap' ahead of 8 EV launches, CEO says

Stock in the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks "is very cheap," its CEO said on Wednesday as Stellantis NV prepares to launch eight new battery-electric vehicles over the next 18 months. Stellantis shares on the New York Stock Exchange closed at $20.36, up 0.34%. Shares closed up...
Detroit News

Ram pickup beats Silverado as Stellantis U.S. sales drop 2% in 2021

The Ram pickup truck surpassed sales of the Chevrolet Silverado in 2021 for the second time, despite parent Stellantis NV's sales declining 2% for the year from 2020. Ram sold 569,388 pickups, up 1%, in 2021. Chevy sold 529,765 Silverado trucks, down almost 11%. General Motors Co., however, still sold more trucks than Ram with an additional 248,924 GMC Sierras, down 1.6%.
Reuters

Turkish auto sales drop 4.6% in 2021 -association

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 4.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 737,359 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association on Wednesday. In December, sales fell 40.3% year-on-year to 62,243, the association added. Automobile sales in Turkey have declined...
Reuters

Fiat Chrysler reports 2% drop in annual U.S. auto sales

(Reuters) - FCA U.S. LLC reported a drop in U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as the carmaker grappled with chip shortage issue that forced it to halt production across Europe and the United States. The fourth largest automaker in the world said annual U.S. sales fell by over 2% to...
