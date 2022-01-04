ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Seriously Ages & Goes Gray for ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just days to go before he drops his fifth album, Dawn FM, The Weeknd revealed the aged-up picture on the collection’s cover. In the image, the 31-year-old singer looks decades older, with his signature towering hairdo flecked with grey, matching his eyebrows and salt and pepper beard, as well as...

