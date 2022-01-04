ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd shares bold artwork and release date for new album Dawn FM

By George Griffiths
officialcharts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has announced the release date and eye-catching artowk of his new album, Dawn FM. In a semi-surprise drop, the record will drop in full this Friday (January 7) distributed by Republic Records and XO. On the cover for the LP, Abel Tesafaye appears to be heavily aged-up,...

www.officialcharts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Max Martin
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
Rolling Stone

Five Things We Learned from the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” Abel Tesfaye told Rolling Stone in 2020, months after he made his big-screen debut in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema.” With his latest album, Dawn FM, he’s channeled his passion for film into one of his most theatrical work yet. His fifth studio LP enlists a prime cast of singular rappers (Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator), distinctive producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never), and high-wattage friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones) to spin a rousing drama of death and love. The Weeknd even calls upon Josh Safdie, the...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

New Releases

The first New Music Friday of the year proper starts off with a corker - the semi-surprise release of the new album by The Weeknd, Dawn FM. Following on the trail of his UK Top 20 single Take My Breath, the new album contains collaborations with legendary producers Quincy Jones and Max Martin, composer Oneohtrix Point Never and even actor Jim Carrey. Dawn FM comes after The Weeknd's second UK Number 1 album, 2020's After Hours and its blockbuster smash single Blinding Lights - which is his biggest-selling single in the UK.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd fuels Angelina Jolie dating rumours with ‘movie star’ lyrics on new album

The Weeknd has fuelled rumours that he is dating Angelina Jolie with lyrics on his newly released album.The R&B musician – real name Abel Tesfaye – released Dawn FM today (7 January).Rumours that the singer, 31, is dating Jolie, 46, began after the pair were spotted together on numerous occasions last year.The two were first seen out having dinner in June. Neither The Weeknd nor Jolie have confirmed the rumours of their relationship.Some fans, however, believe that The Weeknd is alluding to Jolie in the lyrics of one of his new songs. On Dawn FM’s eighth track – titled...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Studio Album#Album Cover#Republic Records#Swedish#Theweeknd#Official Charts Company
TODAY.com

See The Weeknd transform into a new person for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is welcoming in 2022 with a dramatic new look. On Sunday night, he teased an upcoming project by tweeting, “Wake up at dawn tomorrow…”. The musician, 31, explained the cryptic message on Monday by sharing a video on his social media platforms and announcing his new album, “Dawn FM,” which will be released on Jan. 7.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
officialcharts.com

Sigrid and Griff reveal release date for collaboration Heart On Fire

Sigrid and Griff have revealed the release date for their upcoming collaboration Heart On Fire. The new track will be the first time the two rising stars will have collaborated together, and the duo shared on social media that the track is coming in just a few weeks. "Pop girls...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The biggest Irish Homegrown songs and albums released in 2021

Dermot Kennedy and Picture This have the biggest single and album releases by an Irish homegrown act of 2021, the Official Charts Company can reveal. In our year-end lists of the biggest homegrown songs and albums released over the past year, Dermot Kennedy's Better Days and Picture This' Life In Colour emerge victorious.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy