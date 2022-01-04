Victim ambushed with gunfire getting out of car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH – On Sunday evening, January 2nd, 2022, at 10:17pm, the victim and his companion pulled into the parking lot at the Independence Village...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
COLUMBUS, OH – On Sunday evening, January 2nd, 2022, at 10:17pm, the victim and his companion pulled into the parking lot at the Independence Village...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
I’m sure it was the blackens responsible for this. After all, 84% of all violent crime is committed by the blacks..
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 19