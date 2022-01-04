ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Victim ambushed with gunfire getting out of car in Columbus

By SNN Staff Report
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH – On Sunday evening, January 2nd, 2022, at 10:17pm, the victim and his companion pulled into the parking lot at the Independence Village...

Police Reform
2d ago

I’m sure it was the blackens responsible for this. After all, 84% of all violent crime is committed by the blacks..

Columbus reports third murder of 2022 as killings continues in the city

COLUMBUS, OH – Yesterday, January 5, 2022, at 6:10 pm, Columbus Police Officers were called to the 1700 block of Sullivant Ave. on a report of a shooting. On arrival, officers found the decedent, 38-year-old Rashawn Garner, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Garner was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:32pm.
Armed Robber Sought in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. At approximately 12:00...
Missing woman reported in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Endangered Missing Person Anyssa Queen Elmanfaa. She was last seen at 6:30 P.M., on Sunday, January 2, 2022, on the 17xx block of S Hicks Street. She is 5’03”, 160 lbs., wearing a black turtleneck sweater and...
D.C. Police Need your Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the 5100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 6:07 am, the suspect...
Woman robbed at gunpoint getting in car in Philadelphia

On January 1, 2022, at 9:15 pm, the victim, a 27-year-old female, was entering her vehicle on the 14xx block of Poplar Street when she was approached by an unknown black male armed with a handgun demanding money from her. When the victim stated she didn’t have any money, the suspect then forced the victim to an ATM a short distance away where the complainant withdrew $50 and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.
35 Year-Old Man Shot and Killed on Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek assistance in identifying and locating persons of interest in a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 30, 2021, in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. At approximately 10:56 pm, members of the Sixth District...
Two women wanted for stealing guns during home invasion robbery

Philadelphia, PA – On December 29th, 2021, at 12:15 AM, two unknown females were observed at the victim’s front residence door located on the 25xx block of N Front Street on a ring camera forcing the front door open gaining entry the property. Once inside the residence, the suspect took two firearms owned by the victim then fled the area in an unknown direction.
Barnegat man charged for crack possession after police observe aggressive driving

BRICK, NJ – On New Year’s Eve, just after 12:00 Noon, Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit observed an aggressive driver on Beaverson Blvd. cutting other drivers off. The ensuring motor vehicle stop, which occurred near the intersection of Shorrock Street and Rt. 70 at the Lakewood/Brick border, led to the discovery of crack cocaine, methadone and paraphernalia on the passenger, Joseph Catanzaro (25 years old from Barnegat). During the investigation, Catanzaro provided false information to Detectives. Catanzaro was charged on a warrant with possession of crack, methadone, paraphernalia and hindering apprehension. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail.
State investigating after 12-year-old girl injured in chicken house roof collapse

Ellendale, DE- Delaware State Police investigate the roof collapse of a chicken house that resulted in a 12-year-old female being injured. On January 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Delaware State Police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Maple Branch Rd., Ellendale, for a reported structure collapse. The investigation determined at approximately 3:00 p.m., a 17-year-old male, a 12-year-old female, a 14-year-old female, an 11-year-old female, a 20-year-old female, and an adult male were working in the chicken houses located on the property. When all individuals entered one of the chicken houses, the 17-year-old male observed the food and water lines sagging.
Two Portland Gang Members Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Firearm Possession

PORTLAND, Ore.—This week, in separate criminal cases, two Portland gang members were sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons. On January 4, 2022, Timothy DeWayne Smith, Jr., 28, a member of the Hoover Criminal Gang, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman to six months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
Stuart police charge woman for DUI manslaughter killing father, striking son in motorcycle crash

STUART, FL – Stuart Police Detectives arrested Christine Hebert, from Martin County, and charged her with DUI Manslaughter. Hebert struck a father and son who were riding motorcycles in the early afternoon on 1/5/2022. The father died from his injuries. The crash occurred on SE Federal Hwy at Central Parkway. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has more information, please contact Det. Corey Lee – clee@ci.Stuart.fl.us or call 772-600-1241.
83-year-old man shot defending himself during armed carjacking attempt

COLUMBUS, OH – January 5, 2022, at 5:41pm, the 83-year-old victim was standing outside his vehicle in a carwash bay in the rear of Marathon, 6750 Refugee Rd. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded the victim’s car keys at gunpoint. The suspects shot the victim and fled on foot without stealing the victim’s car. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.
Huntersville, N.C. Man Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced today that Benjamin Padua Jr, 56, of Huntersville, N.C., appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty to wire fraud, for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer following the company owner’s death. Robert R. Wells, Special Agent...
Authorities Arrest Three Christmas Porch Pirates After Thousands Of Stolen Packages Found Inside Home

Police busted a robbery ring that is allegedly responsible for almost 600 missing packages from the holidays, according to a statement from an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office posted Wednesday. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people allegedly involved in an Amazon package theft ring responsible for stealing thousands...
