Child’s bedroom struck by multiple bullets as New Year rang in

Dover, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Kyle Leonard, 35, of Dover, for murder Friday night. On January 7, 2022, at approximately 7:19 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Harriet Street, Dover, for a reports of a shooting. Kyle Leonard called 9-1-1 and advised he had shot and killed his mother inside the home. When troopers arrived, Leonard was contacted in the front yard of the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers located the 67-year-old female victim deceased inside from an apparent gunshot wound. The handgun was also located and recovered at the scene.

