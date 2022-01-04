25-year-old shot dead early Tuesday morning

On January 1, 2022, at 9:15 pm, the victim, a 27-year-old female, was entering her vehicle on the 14xx block of Poplar Street when she was approached by an unknown black male armed with a handgun demanding money from her. When the victim stated she didn’t have any money, the suspect then forced the victim to an ATM a short distance away where the complainant withdrew $50 and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO