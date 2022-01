Keir Starmer has urged Red Wall voters to “take another look” at Labour under his leadership, while saying the government is “not up to the job” of running the country.The Labour leader’s remark followed his first major speech of 2022, in which he spoke of ministers’ “incompetence” and set out Labour’s vision for a future guided by “security, prosperity and respect”. His address in Birmingham on Tuesday morning came as his party leads the Conservatives in the polls, following the sleaze scandals that gripped the government at the end of last year.Mr Starmer said that the Tories are “unworthy”...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO