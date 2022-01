Happy New Year and welcome to 2022. With a new year rolling in, plenty of states have new bans and/or laws kicking off the year. One ban that caught my eye (because it is food-related) takes effect on Jan. 1 in the state of New York. If you're a Massachusetts resident (or a resident of any state for that matter) and you're planning on dining in New York, no longer will your leftovers be provided to you in those foam containers nor will the food be supplied in those containers if you call your food in for pick-up. It's hard to imagine foam containers going away as they have been around for decades. However, in Massachusetts, you'll still see them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO